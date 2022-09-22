Prince William and Kate Middleton Were Relieved ‘Drama Was Gone’ When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Left — Book

Relief for Prince William and Kate Middleton. A forthcoming book says the couple “felt a sense of relief” at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to leave senior royal life and start over elsewhere.

The now-Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly reacted with relief when Harry and Meghan stepped back from senior royal duties.

In an excerpt from The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, out Oct. 4, author Katie Nicoll described what happened following the Sussexes January 2020 announcement.

“After Harry announced their departure, William summoned aides to address the future, in what has been referred to by some in William’s circle as the ‘Anmer Summit,’” she wrote via Vanity Fair. “But William and Kate also felt a sense of relief, that ‘the drama was gone’ when Harry and Meghan left, as a source told me.”

Noting William “still cannot forgive” Harry, Nicholl also highlighted the consequences of Harry and Meghan’s decision for William and his family.

“There have been real repercussions, particularly for William, whose young family has been thrust into the spotlight prematurely,” she wrote.

Nicholl continued, saying the 40-year-old “always expected Harry would be his wingman.” They even had a “long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Harry and Meghan made a rare public appearance with William and Kate. The foursome, previously dubbed the “Fab Four,” greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle.

During the Sept. 10 appearance, the two couples looked at tributes and remarked it felt strange without the queen. As for how it happened, William reportedly extended an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to put any differences aside and focus on their late grandmother.

Prince William and Prince William are reportedly at an impasse

It’s been nearly three years since Harry’s “different paths” description of his relationship with William. So, where do the brothers stand today?

“Behind the scenes there hasn’t been movement,” a family friend told Yahoo News UK royal executive editor Omid Scobie.

“What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability,” they continued, telling the Finding Freedom co-author “many lines were crossed by William.”

“He was at the centre [sic] of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack,” they said.

Meanwhile, William, said the family friend, is “still waiting” for an apology from Harry. “When you look at the bare facts, it becomes obvious why it is pretty much the same state of affairs as years ago.”

