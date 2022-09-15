Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Holding off on Windsor Castle Move to Avoid ‘Disruption’ for Children

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to move into Windsor Castle as the now-Prince and Princess of Wales. However, a change of address is unlikely in the near future. They’re reportedly hitting pause to avoid further “disruption” in their children’s lives since relocating to Adelaide Cottage.

William and Kate recently moved to Adelaide Cottage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Shortly before Queen Elizabeth II died and her son, King Charles III, became the leader of the British monarchy, William and Kate — and their kids — had only just begun to settle into Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage.

William and Kate traded their Kensington Palace household, Apartment 1A, for a quieter life in the English countryside, which is said to be their “happy place.” There, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, could have a more normal childhood.

Additionally, the trio of young royals started at a new school, Lambrook School. On Sept. 7, just a day before the queen’s death, they met teachers with William and Kate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly want ‘as little disruption’ for George, Charlotte, and Louis

According to The Telegraph, the Prince and Princess of Wales have told courtiers “they want to give their children a chance to settle into school and avoid any more upheaval for as long as possible.” Therefore, they are planning to “delay moving into Windsor Castle.”

“They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years,” a source told the publication.

“But things can change when family dynamics are taken into account, and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now,” they continued.

The source explained what’s “right” for George, Charlotte, and Louis is William and Kate’s priority. “They are very happy right now at Windsor, and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children,” they said.

A previous report says King Charles wants royal residences to offer ‘value’ to the public

Now that the king is leading the monarchy there may be changes to the royal family’s homes. In October 2021, the Daily Mail reported that the now-king intended to live at Buckingham Palace. He and the Queen Consort would have a “flat above the shop,” allowing the public to spend more time there.

The outlet also reported the king’s plan to turn Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands into a museum dedicated to the late monarch. Also noted, was his intention to move William and Kate to Windsor Castle.

“The Prince of Wales strongly believes that these places have got to deliver something for the public beyond just being somewhere for members of the royal family to live,” a source said. “Everything is seen through the lens of the question: ‘What value is this offering to the public?’”

However, as they explained, making the properties open to the public may lead to a problem in later years.

“Everybody recognizes it makes no sense to run so many residences,” they began. “But if you give them up entirely you will never get them back when Prince George and the younger royals grow up and need somewhere to live.”

