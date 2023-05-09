What Prince William and Kate Middleton Said to Prince Louis During the Coronation Balcony Appearance, According to a Lip Reader

TL;DR:

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis were among the British royals to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation.

Prince Louis asked his mother about the Red Arrows, according to a lip reader.

Prince William told his children to “look” during the coronation flypast.

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage



The crowning of King Charles III brought with it a Buckingham Palace balcony moment. And, of course, some entertainment from Prince Louis, who’s known to have his antics go viral. What the 4-year-old told his mother, Kate Middleton, on the balcony, according to a lip reader. Plus, what Louis’ father, Prince William, asked him and his siblings to do.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation

Following their May 6 Westminster Abbey coronation, the newly-crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla waved to crowds gathered in the Mall from the palace balcony.

Not long after, they were joined by other royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were there. So were Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, among others.

Originally, the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, and British Army were scheduled to do a flypast by the palace with upwards of 60 aircraft. However, the weather wasn’t cooperating with the festivities. The flypast had to be scaled back, meaning only RAF, Navy, and Army helicopters joined the Red Arrows.

Prince Louis asked Kate Middleton if the Red Arrows were coming, according to a lip reader



According to lip reader Elisabeth Taunton, Louis had one question for Kate on the palace balcony following the coronation ceremony and procession.

Taunton told the Mirror Louis appeared to ask his mother where the helicopters were. Kate, who is said to have an “unbreakable bond” with Louis, told him she could see them coming. The exchange echoed the conversation Louis had with the late Queen Elizabeth II on the palace balcony in June 2022.

Louis then asked his father, William, who kneeled before King Charles at the coronation, “what sort” the helicopters were.

Another lip reader who analyzed the royals’ balcony conversation told Express Louis drummed on the balcony, singing “da, da, da.” Moments later, Kate asked, “Can you see?” Louis, in turn, asked his sister: “What’s the ‘copters made with?”

Louis also chatted with George on the balcony. “I can’t see as far as that!” Louis said, to which his brother replied, “I know.”

Prince William told his children to ‘look’ before encouraging Louis to wave

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage



“What’s those ‘copters?” Louis appeared to ask his father, according to lip reader Jacqui Press (via MailOnline). However, William didn’t answer the question. Instead, he told the 4-year-old to do one thing: “Wave.”

Later, when the Red Arrows flew by the palace, William had one request for George, Charlotte, and Louis: “Look guys, please.”

“It’s loud!” a boy remarked, to which George smiled and said, “Yes!”

When the Wales family and the rest of the royals headed inside Buckingham Palace, Press noticed William said to Louis, “Yes, wave!” While the 40–year-old called the flypast “spot on,” Kate, per the lipreading expert, described it as “lovely” just before they left the balcony.