Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Set to Make a Very Public Appearance Alongside His Once-Rumored Mistress Rose Hanbury

Prince William and Kate Middleton are about to reunite with an old friend in a very public way. Rose Hanbury, the once rumored mistress of William, will attend King Charles’ coronation alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The appearance will be a rare one between the families, leaving royal watchers wondering just how William and Kate will handle the situation.

Rose Hanbury | Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William’s once rumored mistress Rose Hanbury will attend King Charles’ coronation

Rose, the rumored love interest of William and neighbor to the Prince and Princess of Wales, is set to attend the upcoming coronation ceremony. Despite her history with William, there is a very good reason the royals invited Rose to the ceremony.

Rose will be in attendance because her husband, David Cholmondeley, is the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. He is also the current Lord-in-waiting, a title that holds a level of importance in the ranks of the royal family.

Although Rose will likely not play a part in the coronation, her son, Oliver, has been honored with being a king’s page. Royal watchers might spot him among the group that holds Charles’ robes during the ceremony.

Given her family’s ties to the royals, it is not surprising that Rose will attend the coronation. But her scandalous history with William could make for an awkward confrontation with Kate.

Kate Middleton to face Rose Hanbury at King Charles’ coronation

Rose and her husband live only a few miles away from William and Kate’s country estate, Anmer Hall. The two families were close prior to the salacious rumors about Rose and William.

The reports concerning William’s affair were never substantiated. Nevertheless, Rose’s attendance at the coronation has brought them back into the spotlight.

Despite the drama, an inside source told The Daily Beast that Kate remains on good terms with Rose. The insider also assured fans that the rumors about William and Rose were complete “rubbish.”

“There has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown, and they will be there,” the source dished.

We do not know if Kate and Rose will interact with each other at the coronation. Considering how Rose’s son will play an important role in the ceremony, there is a good chance the two will meet at some point.

William and Kate have not responded to the reports surrounding Rose.

A closer look at Prince William’s alleged affair with Kate Middleton’s ‘rural rival’

Reports about an affair between William and Rose first surfaced in 2019. The rumors started with claims that Kate and Rose had a major falling out over a mysterious disagreement.

At the time, insiders claimed that Kate thought of Rose as her “rural rival.” She also told William that she wanted to remove Rose from her inner social circle.

The drama heated up after photos of William and Rose surfaced online. While the royals remained quiet on the issue, Prince Harry alluded to the scandal in his memoir, Spare.

In his book, Harry wrote about how his family was “happy to lie to protect my brother.” He didn’t say exactly what the lie was about, but fans were quick to speculate that it had something to do with Rose.

King Charles’ coronation is set for May 6 at Westminster Abbey.