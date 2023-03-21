Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Sweet Moment Amid Laughter at St. Patrick’s Day Parade

On March 17, 2023, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Aldershot. The couple laughed and joked as they celebrated the day. And they also shared a sweet moment that caught the attention of many.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all smiles at the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales laughing during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 | Chris Jackson / Staff

During the parade, Prince William and Kate were seen laughing together, enjoying each other’s company, and showing their genuine affection for one another. The couple also shared a sweet moment as they took part in the century-old tradition of presenting shamrock sprigs to members of the Irish Guard.

When the Princess of Wales presented a shamrock to one guard, William asked him a question. It isn’t clear what was said during this brief interaction. But the guard’s response made the couple laugh. And they immediately looked at one another with huge smiles as they chuckled.

Kate Middleton is named the new Colonel of the Irish Guards

#PrinceWilliam and #KateMiddleton step out at a St. Patrick's Day parade in London ? pic.twitter.com/tJtve3srKi — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 17, 2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales are navigating their new positions and titles as King Charles III gears up for his May 2023 coronation. And during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities, William, who was appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, talked about his tenure and how the title is being transferred to Kate.

“Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with you once again, I’m incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end,” William said in his speech, according to Parade. “It has been one of the great honors of my life to hold that title; I’m proud of everything it stands for — just as I’m immensely proud of every single one of you.”

“On this, my 13th and final St. Patrick’s Day as Colonel, not only am I saddened that I’ll likely fail once again to finish a pint of Guinness… but I am also sad that I won’t in future see more of you, the families, whose unwavering support enables these outstanding men and women to do what they do,” he continued. “I may be stepping aside, but in Colonel Catherine, you have a committed, focused, and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel.”

Kate Middleton thanks Prince William in her St. Patrick’s Day speech

The Princess of Wales is looking glamorous as she attends the St Patrick's Day Parade for the first time as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.



Her husband Prince William has joined her for the visit in Aldershot.



(Pictures: Getty)https://t.co/PVFw2l06hS pic.twitter.com/XhaNDxKUct — Emily Ferguson (@emsferg) March 17, 2023

Kate will serve as the 11th Colonel of the Irish Guards. Before William, various Earls, Dukes, and Generals held the title. She noted how honored and thrilled she is to take on the position in her speech. And she thanked William for his dedication to the regiment.

“I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do,” the Princess of Wales said. “Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do. Finally, I would like to wish you all a very happy St. Patrick’s Day.”