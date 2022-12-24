Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared a Moment of ‘Intensity’ That Mirrored Their Royal Wedding at 2021 Carol Concert’

A royal wedding throwback. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a moment very reminiscent of their 2011 nuptials a decade later. While there were certainly some similarities, a body language expert noticed “subtle changes” made it “more complex.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a ‘direct and identical echo’ of their royal wedding at 2021 Christmas carol concert

Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton | Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

The Prince and Princess of Wales were back at their wedding venue — Westminster Abbey — 10 years later. In December 2021, they went to the storied London church for Kate’s inaugural Christmas carol concert. At one point, they smiled at each other in a flirty moment, which quickly drew comparisons to their royal wedding.

“10 years apart, but the body language of this moment between William and Kate is so similar in so many ways that it looks like a direct and identical echo of their past,” body language expert Judi James said (via Express).

Although appearing nearly identical on the surface, James saw some slight differences in the couple’s body language.

“There are some subtle changes and additions that make the non-verbal messaging more complex in a way that you would expect from a long-term relationship that has matured over time,” she explained.

“At their wedding, we can see Kate sitting looking elegant but a little tense,” James continued. “William throws her a tender glance to catch her eye so that he can throw her an eye-to-eye tie-sign of approval, reassurance, and love.”

“Kate almost seems to ‘feel’ his stare,” the expert added. “She responds to it quickly, turning her head to return the smile as the couple gave the world a very small glimpse into the strength of their feelings for one another.”

William and Kate reacted similarly at the 2021 carol concert, body language expert says

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

James went on to look at William and Kate’s interaction at the 2021 carol concert. “In the current clip, we can see a similar side-by-side pose,” she said. “And, again, Kate sits looking lost in thought with her facial expression suggesting the rather moving Christmas song might be making her nostalgic or even tearful.”

“Yet again, it is the intensity of William’s gaze that Kate seems to ‘feel,’ and again her head snaps round to see it and to respond,” she continued.

Meanwhile, William’s response echoed what he did in 2011. “[His] compressed smile, with the lips, clamped together and some puckering at the corners and above the upper lip looks very similar to the smile he threw Kate on their wedding day.”

Kate, once again, replied to William’s smile with a dimpled, “closed-lip smile” before looking away in a “coy and bashful gesture.”

Prince William’s facial expression hinted at a ‘much more intimate’ moment with Kate Middleton in 2021

So what changed from William and Kate’s royal wedding to the 2021 Christmas carol concert? According to James, the volume was turned up on William’s facial expression.

“The intensity and complexity of William’s expression as he shares a thought with Kate does appear to have increased over the years,” she said. “His eye-smile is softer and he performs an eye-flash, running his eyes down and up her face in a signal of approval to suggest he still finds her beautiful.”

“Those lip compressions that work through two stages also make this a much more intimate signal between the couple,” she added. “He then continues looking at Kate even when she has looked away, confident that she is still tuned into his response via her peripheral vision.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.