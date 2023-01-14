Prince William and Kate Middleton Show ‘Hint They Are Masking Inner Angst’ About Prince Harry’s Book Claims, Body Language Expert Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles at their first engagement following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. A body language expert said William displayed some “possible anxiety” and a “gesture of vulnerability” when asked about Harry’s book, however.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton were asked about Prince Harry’s book

When William and Kate arrived at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Prince William was asked, “Do you ever plan to comment on Harry’s book?”

Neither William nor Kate responded but body language expert Judi James explained to The Mirror that the couple displayed “telling rituals” hinting at “masking some inner angst.”

“What looks like constant self-touch, self-checking anxiety rituals from the Waleses here are misleading as they are holding their clothing together for dear life thanks to a gale-force wind that is making the storm across in the U.S. look mild by comparison,” James said.

She continued, “There are some telling rituals from the couple though that hint they are masking some inner angst about Harry’s revelations as they walk the gauntlet of shouted questions on this first official outing since Spare was published.”

Prince William showed ‘possible anxiety,’ body language expert says

The body language expert noted a “gesture of possible anxiety” as William checked his tie, “putting his hand to his neck in a gesture of vulnerability despite the fact he’s wearing a jumper.”

She added, “His wave to the crowds has similarities to the wave Harry was doing to the fans outside the Stephen Colbert studio.”

James explained, “Both men seem to signal a desire for approval and friendship with a modest, open-palmed ‘friendship’ wave. Whereas Harry accompanied his with a beaming, delighted smile of victory though, William’s facial expression looks as modest as his wave.”

The couple also mirrored each other with in sync movements. “Kate and William are using their usual, signature mirroring here, moving seamlessly as one as they greet their hosts and enter the venue,” James said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wore coordinating outfits to the appearance

Prince William and Kate wore matching outfits during the visit. William spoirted a green sweater and blue blazer and Kate wore a blue and green tartan jacket over a navy dress.

Megan Watkins, the head stylist at SilkFed, shared her thoughts with Express about the significance of William and Kate’s style choices.

“Blue and green are both colors of nature and symbolize peace,” Watkins said. “On an individual level, green can represent new beginnings and blue can represent calmness.”

She continued, “The colors are deep in color and quite regal in nature, which suggests the prince and princess are determined to carry on with their duties as per the usual routine, despite the current media storm surrounding Prince Harry and the royal family.”

Watkins also pointed out that “the timing of this following Prince Harry’s book release does seem to suggest the couple are putting on a united front.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.