Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Their Love for Each Other in Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Photos From US Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s love was on display in intimate behind-the-scenes photos taken during their recent US visit. The couple posted the pics on Instagram and gave royal fans a look at some sweet moments from their trip.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted behind-the-scenes photos from the Earthshot Prize event

On Dec. 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share images from their US visit. “Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony,” the caption noted. “Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!”

The series of black and white photos include one sweet moment of the couple smiling while they look in each other’s eyes. There are two individual shots of William and Kate, then the final image shows William smiling on stage while Kate happily claps for her husband.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton looked at the difference between William and Kate’s prior US visit and their recent Boston trip.

“When comparing video footage and photographs between 2011 and 2022, Kate and William were clearly very much in love in the early days of the relationship,” Stanton explained. “However, it appeared they were torn between royal protocols and what was appropriate behavior for them in public.”

He continued, “It was very rare to have seen the queen and Prince Philip or any other members of the senior family show public displays of affection.”

Stanton added, “Since their first outings as a couple, Kate and William have pretty much broken the mold on that and often show public displays of affection.”

The body language expert pointed to small moments between the two, like “holding hands, kissing, and little smiles between each other.”

Stanton noted, “They come across as extremely genuine, open and honest. The one thing that is clear now is that they are not afraid to show the world that they are a strong couple who are very much in love.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton use ‘romantic micro gestures’ during appearances, expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared an analysis of the way Prince William and Kate are more subtle about public affection. She told woman&home they “lack the relationship narrative in their body language signals as a couple that Harry and Meghan use.”

She explained, “Harry and Meghan are illustrating and describing their enduring love story for the fans, making their hand-holding and Meghan’s flattering, besotted gazing important.”

James noted that, by comparison, “Kate and William tend to use subtler touches and glances that are more about the tie-signs, i.e. small steering touches and romantic micro gestures rather than featured ones.”

William and Kate show they’re ‘crazy about each other,’ body language expert says

Body language expert Blanca Cobb explained to Fox News Digital that William and Kate are less likely to be overly affectionate in public.

“William and Kate are very royal-esque,” Cobb explained. “And I do believe that they love each other, they’re crazy about each other. They just demonstrate it in public in a very different way. They have a different protocol for PDA, as do Harry and Meghan.”

Cobb noted that William and Kate convey they’re “very connected” without being tactile. “They will still touch one another on occasion. They will still look in each other’s eyes, and they will smile,” the expert explained.

She added, “That synchronicity or the degree of the smile lets us know that they’re still very much connected to one another. So, although their PDA might be a little different, they’re still a very connected and regal couple.”

