Prince William and Kate Middleton Show They Are ‘Hands-Off Parents’ During Sandringham Christmas Walk, Body Language Expert Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting style was on display during the Christmas service walk to and from St. Mary Magdalene Church. The couple appeared to have a “hands-off” approach with their three children, a body language expert shared.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed they are ‘hands-off parents,’ body language expert says

The royal family attended the Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham over the weekend, with Prince William and Kate bringing their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate was seen holding Louis’ hand at certain times but Charlotte and George had more freedom during the walk.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed William and Kate’s “intentional gestures” while they walked to church, pointing out to The Mirror that their parenting approach appeared more “hands-off” with the older kids.

“William and Kate showed off their children with the usual signals of pride and it was clear they are now becoming ‘hands-off’ parents as their children grow in confidence,” James explained.

“Charlotte was pulling ahead as they walked towards the church and George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father’s hand to the older brother keeping an eye on and showing nurturing and directional signals towards the four-year-old Louis.”

Prince George displayed a sweet gesture to his younger brother, expert points out

James also noted that Prince George was “mirroring” William in the way he was protective of his little brother.

“One of the sweetest and most poignant body language signals was the sight of George using touch, chat and bending rituals to signal he is now in the role of protector and ‘keeping-an-eye-on’ monitor for his younger brother Louis,” James shared.

“As the family reached the church William put a hand out to touch George’s back and leaned towards his elder son but George was already using those same rituals towards his small and rather playful brother,” the body language expert noted.

George’s protective role reminds body language expert of young Prince William and Prince Harry

James noted that Prince George’s gestures were reminiscent of how Prince William and Prince Harry were as children.

“The gesture looked spontaneous, as though this is a role he is taking on a lot and, after the footage of a young William and Harry growing up together that was shown in Harry’s Netflix show, it looked like a poignant mirror-image of how their sibling relationship shaped up before they grew up and fell apart,” James explained.

The body language expert added, “William was shown in caring mode for Harry back then, just as George is now with Louis. The links can’t have been lost on William, who seems to have proved himself as a man who learns from mistakes from the past and battles to reshape his future accordingly.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.