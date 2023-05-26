Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Social Media Rollout Similar to ‘Wannabe’ Instagram Influencers, Royal Commentator Claims

Royal watchers saw a significant shift in how Prince William and Kate Middleton were represented on social media after King Charles’ coronation. The couple utilized these platforms to bring the monarchy into the modern age. However, one royal commentator claims the couple’s social media rollout is similar to “wannabe” Instagram influencers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media team surprised royalists with videos following King Charles’ coronation. The clips featured the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

A series of montages mixed behind-the-scenes elements and poignant moments of the historic day. However, details were in place to begin the shift in perception of the Cambridge’s one day prior. One commentator called the couple’s social media team “on fire.”

However, one royal commentator was not impressed by the updated elements of William and Kate’s social media campaign. Daniela Elser called them Instagram “wannabees.”

“Since the coronation, the couple has rolled out a social media promotional push that is as in-your-face as the latest Fast and the Furious advertising rampage,” Elser wrote for News.com.au. “The Kensington Palace, social media accounts have been churning out overly produced videos of William and Kate like they are wannabe influencers trying to hit an Instagram target on the pain of losing their diet tea sponsorship.”

However, could Kate Middleton and Prince William’s new social media campaign spark a backlash from King Charles?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media team worked tirelessly to change the perception of the couple in the digital age. However, this new campaign could backfire, says royal commentator Daniela Elser, and spark a backlash from King Charles.

Posts featuring the duo as integral parts of the royal family signal they are ready to assume their eventual roles. However, Elser wrote, “I doubt it has gone unnoticed at Crown HQ. This campaign only features the most token shots of King Charles.”

She continued, “If the Prince and Princess of Wales keep marketing themselves as an alternative, understudy king and queen, they run the risk of aggravating His Majesty. Triggering a return to the factionalized past when different royal houses reportedly competed with one another with a certain Succession-worthy ruthlessness.”

Elser concluded, “William and Kate having their own coronation-lite ceremony runs the risk of antagonizing His Majesty. Making their transparent PR grab seem much more blatant.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s social media strategy hold a more giant meaning believer royal fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s series of social media videos continue to receive a warm reception from royal fans. They appear to agree with the royal commentator’s beliefs that these social media clips hold a more significant meaning for William and Kate.

“What happened after Charles became king? Finally, William and Kate use social media the best way, and nobody is scared anymore. They steal the show because we all know they ARE the show,” wrote one fan.

“Someone has upped their social media game! This is fantastic,” penned a second social media user.

Since the coronation, the royal couple has documented their day-to-day work for the crown on Instagram. Most recently, Kate Middleton was featured during a visit to Kinship Charity. She spoke to those who have taken on parenting teens that are not their children.