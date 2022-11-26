Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Subtle Body Language Clues at Recent Engagement Show They’re ‘On the Same Page,’ Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton during South African president Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the UK and found the couple was very in sync with their gestures. Their “mirroring” body language proved they are “both on the same page,” the expert explained.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s body language showed they were ‘both on the same page’ during the state visit

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed a photo of Prince William and Kate posing with President Ramaphosa.

“Included in official photos of the prince and princess greeting the president of South Africa, there is a great shot of William and Kate standing with him in the middle,” Stanton explained.

“What is most striking about this photograph is looking at how both William and Kate are standing in relation to the president, it is a great shot where everyone is smiling with a genuine smile,” the expert noted.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa | Justin Tallis – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William’s hand placement shows a ‘submissive gesture,’ expert says

Stanton looked at William and Kate’s hand placement in the photo as well. “However, the Prince and Princess of Wales both put their hands forward, they are matching and mirroring each other unconsciously which demonstrates they are both on the same page, both thinking the same thing and operating almost like professional dancers as they are so synchronized,” the expert explained.

Stanton shared that placing their hands in front of their bodies is a “submissive gesture” that conveyed respect.

“You’ll often see people adopt this stance at a funeral or some other solemn occasion, so what they’re really doing is unconsciously paying the South African president due respect as he stands with his hands to his side,” he explained.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Points Out How Kate Middleton Has Changed Since Becoming Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton displayed two signs of confidence, expert says

Body language expert Judi James also provided an analysis of William and Kate’s gestures and expressions at the engagement.

According to James, Kate showed some tension while arriving to meet Ramaphosa. “There are some out-of-character signs of tension on Kate’s face as she sits in the car en route to welcome their guest for their first state visit as Prince and Princess of Wales, suggesting she is taking her new responsibilities seriously,” James noted.

The expert also analyzed how Kate showed confidence at the meet and greet. “Kate’s pose beside the president contains two signals of confidence and connection with the camera,” James said.

She continued, “[Kate] poses initially with her hands clasped in front, which mirrors her husband’s pose, but she is also seen with her arms hanging at her sides in a more individual expression of confidence.”

James added, “The second signal is the one raised eyebrow, which creates a stronger tie-sign with the cameras than the usual regal smile.”