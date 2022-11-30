Prince William and Kate Middleton Wanted to Stay ‘Below the Radar’ Before Queen Elizabeth’s Death, According to Royal Expert

According to one royal expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton hoped to fly “below the radar” for a while before Queen Elizabeth’s death threw them back in the spotlight. Their move to Adelaide Cottage might have indicated that they were preparing to sink into a relatively “normal family life” for a little while, but that’s not what happened.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were preparing for a new life as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to a royal expert

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said on TalkTV’s The Royal Tea that William and Kate were likely dealing with a “fair bit of stress and anxiety” and having difficulty adjusting after the queen’s death (Marie Claire).

And that was partly because they had recently relocated to Adelaide Cottage at Windsor Castle and enrolled Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at a nearby school. They were seemingly hoping for a quiet, somewhat everyday life.

Notably, the children were registered using the last name Cambridge, but they became recognized as George, Charlotte, and Louis of Wales when their parents received their new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to stay under the radar and have a ‘normal family life,’ royal expert says

Nicholl said on The Royal Tea that she thinks the move to Windsor was “really so that [William and Kate] could be below the radar and have this normal family life which they are pretty successful in having.”

Sources said the new Prince and Princess of Wales found living at Kensington Palace like life in a fishbowl and hoped to enjoy more privacy by moving. A source told CNN the decision would allow them to become “active parents in a busy school” and added, “They want to be as normal a family as possible.”

Unfortunately, if that is what they hoped for, it isn’t what they got. “Of course, no one could have expected that the queen would have died just at the start of all that,” Nicholl noted, adding, “Very, very difficult times.”

Queen Elizabeth’s death changed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plans

Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth died on George, Charlotte, and Louis’ first day of school. So, while William traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with some of his other family, Kate stayed behind with the children.

Soon after, William and Kate received their new royal titles and returned to royal duties. But Kate reportedly didn’t want her fellow parents at the children’s new school to feel intimidated or put off by their status, though some allegedly were.

“A lot of parents are p***ed off,” one insider told the Sunday Mirror. “They’re worried the feel and atmosphere of the school will change with all the security. Many of us worry things like the carol service will now become more formal and won’t be the sweet, laid-back affair they usually are.”

Despite that, according to many royal experts, William and Kate are adjusting well to their new roles, and the children are said to be making friends at school.

