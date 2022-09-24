Prince William and Kate Middleton Windsor Castle Appearance With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Damage’ Control, Body Language Expert Says

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted crowds outside Windsor Castle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sept. 10.

According to a body language expert, it looked like a “very important damage limitation exercise” and “intentional display.”

The intention, a body language expert says, was to convey they’re all “adults” while also putting Prince William in a “leadership role.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a rare appearance at Windsor Castle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the days following Queen Elizabeth’s death. However, a body language expert says it looked like the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were trying to limit “damage” and send an “intentional” message.

Windsor Castle appearance an ‘intentional display’ of ‘we are adults,’ according to body language expert

While some may have rejoiced when Harry and Meghan stepped out publicly with William and Kate, according to James their body language didn’t necessarily hint at a potential reconciliation. Rather, the appearance seemed to be all about limiting “damage.”

“I would say what we’ve seen in terms of body language is a very important damage limitation exercise,” James told Daily Star.

“This was a shock, seeing them emerging together, they’d travelled [sic] in the same car,” she continued. “But there were no … little glances, touches, whatever, to imply that this was anything other than what’s called an intentional display.”

“The intention being; we are adults, William very much looking in a leadership role here,” she explained.

Two days after Queen Elizabeth’s death at 96, William had become first in the royal family’s line of succession. Additionally, he and Kate received new titles becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

There were ‘no signs of huge unity’ between Harry and Meghan and William and Kate

Despite reuniting in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death James remarked the appearance didn’t suggest William and Harry were on the path to mending their relationship.

“Absolutely and quite sadly — it might change — but [there were] no signs of huge unity,” she said.

The lack of “unity” also seemed evident in Kate’s body language. James said the 40-year-old left Meghan “trailing in her wake” after closing the car door and “striding off.” She also noted a lack of eye contact or smiles between the sisters-in-law.

Prince William invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Windsor Castle appearance

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The impromptu reunion of the couples, previously dubbed the “Fab Four,” happened because of William. Now the Prince of Wales, the father of three received praise for extending an olive branch to Harry and Meghan.

“They say monarchy packs a soft power punch — but this was a knockout PR blow intended to stop 10 days of national mourning being overshadowed by tales of the ongoing rift between the royal brothers,” royal commentator Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph.

“As the quartet emerged together from a blacked-out car, driven by the heir to the throne, a source confirmed: ‘The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier,’” she continued.

William “thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” Tominey added.

