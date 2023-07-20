Prince William and Kate Middleton Won’t Force Their Children to Follow ‘Simple Golden Rule’ for Vacations When They’re Older

A former royal family employee says the Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t going to force summertime rule on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis when they grow up.

Sometimes we just need a vacation or break from our normal everyday lives, and members of the royal family are no different.

Many people even make getting away an annual tradition and that’s exactly what Britain’s most famous family does. But according to someone who used to work for and take holidays with them, Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) won’t be forcing a “simple golden rule” for summertime vacations on their children when they get older.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walk down the ramp of a C17 with their children during a visit in Fairford, England | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

‘Golden rule’ former employee doesn’t believe William and Kate will force on their children

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler for seven years. During his time working for the now-monarch, Harrold also looked after and got to know other members of the family as well including William and Kate. Harrold stated that one place most of the royals return to around the same time every year is the Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Harrold explained: “Historically, the late queen and the royal family would go to Balmoral during the summer. It’s a simple golden rule that they go there in the summer. However, younger royals have always done things slightly differently. There have been times when Kate and William have gone on to the States or Portugal. They’ve gone to beautiful places. Queen Camilla has also been spotted on a yacht ahead of Balmoral.

Photo of the royal family’s Scottish estate Balmoral Castle | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Harrold added that therefore, he doesn’t believe William and Kate will be too strict with their children and force them to go to Balmoral each year once they’re older.

He said: “William and Harry spent a lot of time in Scotland with their family when they were younger. And I think William and Kate will continue that tradition with George, Louis, and Charlotte. They’ll continue to bring them along and have their holidays. But I don’t think that it will be forced on them when they are older.

“There might be a point when they want to do their own thing and have their own holidays, as William and Kate have done. It’s going to be a place they will want [future king] George to enjoy and remember when he grows up.”

Harrold says Scotland is the royals’ ‘escape from everyday life’

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during 2023 Trooping the Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harrold also talked about how Balmoral is the family’s true escape from their very public everyday lives.

He revealed: “When they go to Scotland, it’s time for them to escape everyday life. When they’re up there, they have the chance to be a family on holiday. Kate and William want their children to love Scotland as much as they and their parents do. It’s the perfect place to escape from the hustle and bustle. There’s nothing there.

“I used to go up with Kate and William when I used to work with them and I know how much they love it up there. It’s always a time when they can just be themselves.”