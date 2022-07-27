Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Keeps Getting Worse, Expert Says

A source has claimed there’s a simmering feud in the royal family. And the alleged disagreement between Prince William and Kate Middleton and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is supposedly worsening. Read on to learn what highly-publicized issue seems to have created their private tension.

Alleged royal feud traces back to Prince Andrew, says expert

Royal expert Neil Sean spoke about the alleged feud in the royal family to Express. “There is a big story breaking … and it’s to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William’s father Prince Charles,” he shared.

The princesses’ father, Prince Andrew, became wrapped up in the investigation into accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The prince claimed doctored photos of him with a then-17-year-old explained the scandal. But much of the public wasn’t keen on buying his story.

And that wasn’t Prince Andrew’s only controversy. A former maid called him a “nasty man,” and other previous staffers made similar claims. One past employee said that the prince demanded his teddy bear collection be arranged in a specific fashion. Allegedly, he would erupt in anger if staffers didn’t follow detailed instructions on how to lay the stuffed animals out.

Sean said the current disagreement in the royal family “stems from the deal [organized] by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove … Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years.”

Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘seemingly struggling to remain cordial’ with Prince William and Kate Middleton during alleged feud

According to Sean, the “public mood” concluded that “Andrew should permanently retire from public life” after the Epstein connection. But not everyone seems agreeable to that plan. “… Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work,” he added.

“According to very good sources,” Sean explained, “Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles.”

That’s because they supposedly believe their family should be more sympathetic toward the disgraced prince. Sean added, “The thawing between the two families has been difficult.”

However, he noted that hard feelings seem unlikely to change any minds. “Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy,” he concluded.

Royal roles could add fuel to the alleged feud between the princesses and Prince William and Kate Middleton

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie might have another reason to hold contempt toward their family members other than their father’s fall from grace. Sean told Express their positions as working royals are at risk due to plans to trim down monarchy roles.

Citing a “very good source,” Sean proclaimed, “… It appears that William, Catherine, and Charles are on the naughty step with the princesses.”

