Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Body Language Reveals Whether They Are Fit to Be King and Queen, Says Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown whether they are capable of serving as king and queen, according to a body language expert. Here’s what the expert said about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ ability to rule after observing their behavior on the first Remembrance Sunday since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

On Nov. 13, King Charles III led the first Remembrance Sunday since the death of Queen Elizabeth, who ruled before for seven decades.

The service, which takes place annually at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, honors fallen soldiers. It begins with two minutes of silence at 11:00 a.m., followed by the laying of the wreaths.

Before he inherited the throne, King Charles laid a wreath on Remembrance Sunday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth when she was in poor health. But Sunday marked the first time he laid a wreath as ruler and led the nation in honoring those who died in combat.

This year, Prince William laid the wreath previously used by Charles, featuring the Prince of Wales’ feathers and with a new ribbon in Welsh red (per Town & Country).

Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton watched the service and the laying of the wreaths from a balcony overlooking the Cenotaph.

At today's Remembrance Sunday service, Prince William laid a wreath previously laid by his father, featuring the Prince of Wales feathers and a new ribbon in Welsh red https://t.co/Cuz7cxTEqB pic.twitter.com/YuymFUQukI — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) November 13, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s body language on Remembrance Sunday shows how prepared they are to be king and queen, says expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton, a former police officer known as the “Human lie Detector,” analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behavior on Remembrance Sunday. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he revealed whether or not the royal couple is prepared to be king and queen based on their gestures and interactions.

“We once again also saw how Prince William and Kate can both operate as a complete unit together or act independently with confidence – confident in each other’s ability to conduct themselves in representation of the king,” Stanton said, noting that the Prince and Princess of Wales made themselves available to the people. “It’s clear they do not intend to be Royals that will not be accessible to their subjects and even more so when William becomes king.”

The expert said that William and Kate could successfully fill the role of king and queen “tomorrow.” “It’s taken many years with Kate and William to reach this level of confidence and skill – technically they could perform the tasks of king and queen tomorrow and their experience in the last few years has demonstrated that.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be much more visible monarchs than Queen Elizabeth, says expert

The body language expert noted that King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are changing things after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s interesting to see the dynamics on display seeing as this is the first Remembrance Day in recent memory without the Queen,” Stanton said. “King Charles seems to be different now he has his Royal responsibilities as king and I think he has embraced the situation well since it is only a matter of months since he lost his mother.”

He noted that the royals are doing a good job and are more “present and visible” than their predecessors. “I think he is doing impeccably to conduct his royal duties and the same goes for Prince William,” Stanton said. “Overall I think between the King and Camilla, and William and Kate we are seeing the templates for the senior Royal family who want to be much more present and visible.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

