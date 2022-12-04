Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Body Language Sends Clues About How They Relax on Holiday, Expert Says

According to a body language expert who analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton, they likely fall into different categories of the six different types of holiday sunbathers.

According to that analyst, William probably indulges in “self-rewarding behaviors,” especially on vacation. But Kate’s body language suggests she might have difficulty switching out of work mode, even when the time is right.

Prince William might have an easier time than Kate Middleton ‘switching off when possible’ on holiday

According to body language expert Judi James, William and Kate might have slightly different approaches to their time on holiday.

“[Kate] may find it hard to lie out and switch off for more than a few minutes before feeling impelled to sit up and check everything is ok. This would be based on wariness rather than boredom,” James said (per Hello).

“William’s overall body poses, with his weight on one leg and his hands on his hips, suggest a capacity for switching off when possible, as well as the kind of confidence that would lead to several self-rewarding behaviors, if and when he finally did have time to hit the beach,” James added.

“Free time that is not spent with the children on a family holiday would probably be at a premium for William, so I would see him making the most of it when it does come around.”

Prince William likely prefers to ‘chill and refill’ while Kate Middleton is probably a ‘fidgeter’ on holiday

As for what types of sunbathers William and Kate might be on holiday, James guessed William is a “Chill and Refill” type while Kate might have a more challenging time with that. So, she put her somewhere between a “Sleeping Beauty” and a “Fidgeter.”

James said William is likely “someone able to stretch out and relax with a cocktail in one hand and a good book in the other” while on holiday. On the other hand, as a hands-on mother of three, Kate might get antsy about things waiting to be done.

“She will most likely try and lie back on a sun lounger and use this time to switch off and recharge,” James noted. “However, she might find this hard to do.”

“With three kids to entertain, and having such a busy lifestyle, switching off and doing nothing, might not be as natural for her anymore, hence why the ‘Fidgeter’ personality may creep in whilst [sic] she is away,” she added.

For the record, there are still three other types of sunbathers (per Hello). They are the “Sunbed Space Invader,” who reserves a sunbed early and stays there; the “Sun Worshipping Pro,” who makes perfecting their tan a science; and the “Workaholic,” who can’t unplug long enough to catch some rays, so they bring the work with them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton often vacation at their country retreat, Anmer Hall

William, Kate, and their three kids love spending time together in the outdoors, even if not at the beach. They spend many breaks unwinding at their country home, Anmer Hall. According to sources, the couple’s “happy place” is in the countryside, and Kate always wanted it that way.

“Even if she were married to a banker, I don’t think she would be much different,” a source close to the royal household told People. “She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally. I don’t think she would have been living a very different life.”

