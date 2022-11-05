Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Bold’ Move to Adelaide Cottage Not the ‘Settling Period’ They Wanted

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton relocated their family to Adelaide Cottage from Kensington Palace in late summer 2022.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, it hasn’t been the “settling period” they’d “hoped for.”

“I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family,” the expert said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s move to Adelaide Cottage hasn’t exactly been what they expected. A royal expert says the Prince and Princess of Wales planned to be well into an adjustment period away from the hustle and bustle of London and life at Kensington Palace. However, that hasn’t been the case. Instead, the move seems to have brought with it “stress and anxiety.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t in the midst of a ‘settling period’ at Adelaide Cottage

Approximately two months after making Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage their primary residence, William and Kate, much like anyone who has undertaken a move, were probably expecting a few things.

Namely that all, or at least most, of their moving boxes were gone. And, perhaps, that they’d had the chance to get to know the area. But they’re not just anyone. They’re the Prince and Princess of Wales and things are different.

As royal author and expert Katie Nicholl said on TalkTV’s Royal Tea show, “this hasn’t been the settling period that they had hoped for.”

“Of course, they made that big move just after the summer holidays to move to Windsor,” she continued, per the U.K.’s Mirror.

Nicholl went on to call it a “significant and pretty bold move leaving Kensington Palace, enrolling the children in new schools” and “setting up a new life for themselves in Windsor” so “they could be below the radar and have this normal family life which they are pretty successful in having.”

It’s ‘very difficult times’ for William and Kate in the wake of the Adelaide Cottage move

“Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all that,” Nicholl continued, referring to Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8 at 96.

The same day the queen died also happened to be Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ first day at Lambrook School.

While Kate has said her and William’s children are adjusting to their new school well, it’s still “very, very difficult times,” according to Nicholl. “I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family.”

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are putting off moving to Windsor Castle

The Adelaide Cottage move won’t be one in a series following Queen Elizabeth’s death. Per a September 2022 report, William and Kate want to hold off on relocating to Windsor Castle proper.

After all, Adelaide Cottage is nearby, located in Windsor Great Park. Plus, the family only recently changed their address.

The U.K.’s Telegraph reported the couple preferred to stay at Adelaide Cottage to make life as “disruption”-free as possible.

“They want to give their children a chance to settle into school and avoid any more upheaval for as long as possible,” a source said.

“They will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now,” they continued.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Radio Interview Fell Short of Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ — ‘No Real Comparison’