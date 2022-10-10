Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Coordinating Blue Outfits in Northern Ireland Were Part of a ‘Charm Offensive’

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Oct. 6.

They wore coordinating blue outfits, which added “extra charm” to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “charm offensive,” according to an expert.

The outfits made the couple look like “a single, united entity” visually.

Coordinating couple. Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s recent Northern Ireland visit included coordinating blue outfits. While it might’ve been a cute royal fashion moment, according to an expert, it was actually much more. Not only did it encourage more photos of them together, but it also added “extra charm” to their “charm offensive.”

William and Kate’s blue outfits in Northern Ireland meant they were more likely to be ‘side-by-side and coordinating on front pages’

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, the reign of King Charles III beginning, and being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate embarked on a number of U.K. visits.

When they stepped out in Northern Ireland on Oct. 6, they did so in understated blue outfits. Kate wore a powder blue blouse and slim navy trousers underneath a powder blue coat. Meanwhile, William layered a sweater and blazer with a shirt and tie in varying shades of blue.

Dressing in a similar color palette reportedly bettered their chances of being seen together in images from the outing, royal expert Christine Ross told Newsweek.

“This matching tactic keeps both William and Kate side-by-side and coordinating on front pages and news articles, which publications may be more willing to share than a solo shot of Kate,” she said.

The blue outfits were part of a Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘charm offensive’

According to Ross, William and Kate’s coordinating outfits in Northern Ireland were part of a “charm offensive.”

“Coordinating outfits add extra charm to the charm offensive that William and Kate are embarking on across the U.K.,” she said, noting their visits are “particularly important in cementing the relationships with these countries early.”

“These visits assure wavering spirits that the monarchy is alive and well — and still an important and powerful presence,” she explained.

Previously, William and Kate wore coordinating blue outfits to the 2021 COP26 Summit. Kate, in particular, reportedly sent a calming message during an uneasy time while also reassuring the nation.

A year later, it’s probably safe to say the couple would, once again, like to convey the same message during a time of great change for the monarchy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton coordinating their outfits is nothing new

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Prince and Princess of Wales wearing blue in Northern Ireland was far from the first time they’ve coordinated clothing. “We have definitely seen the royal couple coordinating in the past,” Ross said.

“A memorable occasion is their glamorous look in Pakistan where they both shone in emerald green,” she noted, referring to their 2019 royal tour. “It’s a creative and powerful sartorial trick to portray them visually as a single, united entity.”

As for their most recent choice to coordinate in blue, Ross called it an “iconic color” and “favorite color palette” of Kate’s. Plus, “it’s easy for William to coordinate.”

RELATED: The Cocktails Prince William and Kate Middleton Made in Northern Ireland Were Reportedly a Nod to Their Location