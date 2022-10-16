Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Ditched Their Typical Body Language for ‘Something Different’ During Radio Gig

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton recorded an episode of BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat to mark World Mental Health Day.

According to a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t exhibit their usual “mirrored body language.”

Instead, Prince William and Kate Middleton were in “different but complementary body language states.”

Occasionally, Prince William and Kate Middleton do the unexpected when it comes to their body language. An Oct. 2022 radio show appearance marked one of those “different” days for the couple, according to an expert. They didn’t engage in some rare PDA or appear to flirt. The pair did, however, make a departure from their typical body language seen at events.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had ‘complementary’ body language during a surprise radio hosting gig

The Prince and Princess of Wales took over BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat for a special World Mental Health Day episode. They recorded it on Oct. 11 before it went live on Oct. 12, telling listeners in a teaser the show “will sound slightly different.”

Not only did the show have a different sound, but William and Kate’s body language was different too.

​​”We normally see William and Kate using very mirrored body language when they are on visits together, which highlights their like-minded thinking and the similarities in their personalities,” body language expert Judi James told Express. “But here we are seeing something different.”

“Talking about mental health, William and Kate move into different but complementary body language states,” she said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton exhibited ‘intense listening signals’ during the radio interview

Not only did William seem “more active” during the radio appearance but James noticed he and Kate both looked to be listening intently.

“Kate uses intense listening signals as William talks, just as they both do when the others in the studio are speaking,” James said. “William frowns in concentration while Kate nods with a serious facial expression.”

“Their focus seems to be as much on listening as talking here, which shows a real awareness of their subject matter,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the discussion, William had a “modest smile” on his face as he talked about an “invisible toolkit” for mental health. “The modesty in his signals shows that he is not speaking as a guru but as someone offering to share tips or techniques,” James explained.

Tune in to @bbcnewsbeat for a special #WorldMentalHealthDay conversation.



Thank you to Pria, and Dr Abigail, António, Ben and Emma – the inspiring mental health advocates who spoke so openly about their experiences and why they are committed to supporting others. pic.twitter.com/MEGJG1dYM0 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 11, 2022

Kate Middleton looked ‘confident’ asking questions and engaging guests

Meanwhile, Kate had a confident air about her. She turned toward others as a way to “engage and inspire,” according to the expert. Plus, the 40-year-old smoothly asked interviewers questions “almost like a professional interviewer herself.”

Kate projected so much “confidence and strength” that, per James, “when she and William both speak at once, he is the one who very naturally backs down.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

