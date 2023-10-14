So there's a reason Prince William and Kate Middleton dress similarly or even coordinate outfits from time to time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton largely steer clear of heavy PDA, or public displays of affection. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t demonstrate their closeness in other ways. According to a relationship consultant, the Prince and Princess of Wales put their “emotional unity” on display every time they wear coordinated outfits.

William and Kate show their ‘emotional unity’ through matching outfits

When William and Kate visited Cardiff, Wales, on Oct. 3, 2023, they greeted high school students, all the while wearing matching outfits. Kate, still firmly in her pantsuit era, sported a navy blue pinstripe suit. Meanwhile, William seemingly coordinated with his wife by wearing a blue tie and pants.

Offering an analysis of the royal couple’s outfits, relationship consultant Mairead Molloy told Hello! Magazine William and Kate’s coordinated clothing went deeper than a sweet fashion moment. She said it offered insight into their relationship.

“Mirroring your partner’s fashion choices is related to having a keen sense of empathy, and signifies a high level of happiness and content[ment] within a relationship,” Molloy explained, adding that “It demonstrates the couple’s emotional unity.”

“Harmonious dressing” as she called it, “can be a subconscious occurrence that typically happens about six months into a relationship.”

William and Kate are well past the six-month mark. The parents of three married in April 2011 after meeting in college at St. Andrew’s University.

Molloy continued, calling coordinating outfits a sign of harmony in a relationship. “In a way, it’s like relationship conformity. You conform to the environment that you’re in. So it’s only natural that when you’re dating someone that you will start to change your style in order to blend with them,” she explained.

Beyond coordinating outfits: William and Kate’s body language also shows how ‘connected’ they are

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

They may not be on, say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s level when it comes to PDA, but William and Kate can be “connected” without actually touching. In addition to their periodic coordinating outfits, the parents of three show they’re “very connected” in other ways, according to body language expert Biana Cobb.

Examining the couple’s movements during a March 2023 appearance, Cobb explained they may not be very tactile publicly, but they do still appear “very connected.”

“They will still touch one another on occasion. They will still look in each other’s eyes, and they will smile,” Cobb said of William and Kate.

“That synchronicity or the degree of the smile lets us know that they’re still very much connected to one another,” she added. “So, although their PDA might be a little different, they’re still a very connected and regal couple.”

The color blue plays a part in how William and Kate look united

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Remember the aforementioned outfits William and Kate wore in early October 2023? They were blue, which is, per fashion expert Rosie Harte, their signature color.

“The ‘Wales blue’ marks the five young royals out as a distinct unit within a wider familial network, emphasizing their unity and suggesting a commonality of values,” she told the Daily Mail, referring to William, Kate, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The expert even noted how Kate’s spent years — more than a decade actually— developing a “link” between her and the color blue.

“Starting with her Issa engagement dress and sapphire ring, Catherine has carefully cultivated a link between herself and the color blue,” Harte said of the royal’s 2010 ensemble.

Since then, Kate and William have shown their “emotional unity” dozens, if not hundreds, of times, with many more likely to come.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.