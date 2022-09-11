Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Happy Place’ Is in the Countryside, Sources Say

According to sources close to the royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton are in their “happy place” in the countryside. The “outdoorsy family” needed more space than they had in London, which might have been behind their move to a cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved and sent their children to a new school

William, Kate, and their family moved from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage at Windsor over the summer. And the proud parents stepped out with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis for a preview day ahead of the start of their year at a new school.

While Kate held hands with the two princes, William walked with the princess. And Louis confidently declined to take William’s other hand when offered. He didn’t seem to have any new-school jitters at all.

Per Newsweek, a Kensington Palace statement on Wednesday read: “Ahead of their first day at Lambrook School, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, today attended a settling in [the] afternoon for new pupils at the school.”

The school is one of the top prep schools in the United Kingdom. But the curriculum also focuses on outdoor learning and fun. Still, sources said the move to Windsor was about more than that. Some claimed William and Kate wanted to find a middle ground between living in London and moving to the countryside.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in their ‘happy place’ in the countryside, sources say

William and Kate’s move to Adelaide College and the children’s new school will reportedly give them more of the space they desire. “They are such an outdoorsy family. London just wasn’t working for them anymore,” a family source told People. “The countryside is definitely their happy place.”

Another friend said the couple felt like they were living in a fishbowl before. “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” that source told the Sunday Times (per People). “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends.”

“Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them,” that friend offered.

Prince William and Kate Middleton might make Windsor Castle their ‘happy place,’ according to experts

In light of the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it seems pertinent to note some experts think William and Kate will move to Windsor Castle in due time (per the Express). likeIliketlike was the queen’s preferred home, and though Charles is now King Charles III, and Camilla Parker Bowles is officially Queen Consort, they reportedly like Buckingham Palace.

Sources said William and Kate — now the Prince and Princess of Wales — could inherit Windsor Castle sooner than later. But one insider noted that “nothing is set in stone.”

