How Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Marriage Has Clearly Developed,’ According to Body Language Expert

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been showing signs of growth in their marriage through public displays of affection, according to a body language expert. Here’s how their mannerisms have changed and how it could be linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing growth in their marriage through affection, says a body language expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s interactions during the royal couple’s recent visit to Swansea. He compared it to one of their first engagements as a couple in Anglesey over 11 years ago.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said William and Kate’s “marriage has clearly developed.”

“Another major development in the couple’s body language is public displays of affection and their ability to openly interact with each other,” said the expert. “We now see the couple engage where appropriate, even kissing each other at certain events. This is something that they may have steered clear of during their earlier engagements, despite being newly married.”

Another expert previously opined that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s increased affection could be due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s influence.

Body language expert Judi James observed that over the last year, the new Prince and Princess of Wales have shown more affection in public. She reviewed footage of the royal couple at an event celebrating Shout’s Crisis Volunteers, where William placed his hand on Kate’s back.

“There does seem to be a slow but steady increase in the PDA rate between Kate and William over the past year or so, with this affectionate back-stroke display being the most recent example,” the expert told Express.

“The couple might not simply be taking their lead from the intensely-tactile Harry and Meghan, but the way that the Sussex’s PDAs have been positively received might just have allowed the normally super-formal and quite traditionally royal William to relax a little and show his affection for his wife more openly now and again.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shunned for their public displays of affection in the past

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have influenced Prince William and Kate Middleton, but their public displays of affection have gotten them in trouble with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as their spouses, are expected to follow specific protocols, especially when they dined with the Queen. But according to the South China Morning Post, Harry and Meghan couldn’t stop breaking the rules.

Royal insider Stefanie Jones claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were excluded from dinner functions due to their disregard for royal dining etiquette.

Specifically, Harry and Meghan eschewed traditional seating plans in favor of sitting next to each other, breaking the long-standing rule of dividing couples around the table to encourage conversation. They also committed the faux pas of showing affection at the dinner table.

