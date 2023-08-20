Prince William and Kate Middleton might appear to have a picture-perfect marriage, but like most couples, they have their share of fights, too.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together longer than many other couples. The two met back in 2001 and reportedly started dating by 2003. Though they went through a couple of breakups, they wound up getting married after close to a decade of dating. And since then, they have become one of the most well-known couples in the world.

Of course, no marriage is perfect, but William and Kate have always seemed to convince people their relationship sees no flaws. Still, one royal insider revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship “is not as perfect as it seems.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship might not be so ‘perfect’

William and Kate first met at the University of St. Andrews back in 2001. They went all through college together and started dating just two years into their time at school. The royals supposedly went through a brief breakup in 2004, and they split up again in 2007 for several months. But they always found their way back to one another, and the two were engaged by 2010 and married in 2011.

While they’ve certainly always appeared in love to the public eye, one royal insider says things between the two aren’t always “perfect.” Royal author Tom Quinn told Express that, according to his inside sources, the two don’t have the picture-perfect relationship we think they do.

“From people I’ve spoken to, it’s not as placid,” Quinn said of the couple’s relationship. “It’s not as perfect as it might seem.” However, he said that “William adopts the manners and the way of behaving of his grandmother, and Kate is very good at not complaining and adopting.”

Still, he said the two can get into “terrific rows” but made an analogy that they keep things calmer than some couples. “Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other … It’s always kept under control.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton hardly ever have drama in public

If William and Kate are having a bad day, the public certainly doesn’t know it. But on the off chance that something doesn’t feel right, people are so quick to pick up on any little warning. For example, when Kate and William were being filmed for a holiday special, there was a moment where William went to touch his wife’s shoulder, and she instantly shrugged him off. She was natural about it, but that didn’t stop people from catching on — it sent the internet into a tizzy, and we never did learn why Kate was upset with him that day.

Still, the incident goes to show that William and Kate keep any personal issues private. It would be hard to expect that after 20 years together, the two wouldn’t at least get in a few heated arguments — especially with their time in the spotlight and the constant pressure they’re under to be the faces of the United Kingdom.