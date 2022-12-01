Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Trip to the US Will Include Celebrities and Awards — But Not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in the United States for their first visit in eight years. The new Prince and Princess of Wales landed in Boston this week for a three-day visit focused on climate change and charity work. Their itinerary is filled with engagements over the course of 72 hours — meeting celebrities and attending an awards ceremony. However, William and Kate have no plans to meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their time in the states.

The Prince and Princess of Wales | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton last visited the US in 2014

The focus of William and Kate’s brief visit to America is the second annual awards ceremony for the Earthshot prize — an independent charity that used to be part of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Royal Foundation. Despite going independent in July, William is still connected to the prize that he founded in 2020 as the organization’s president.

The last time William and Kate were on American soil was in 2014 when they met with former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The royal couple also hung out with Jay-Z and Beyonce at a Brooklyn Nets game, and got the chance to meet two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

This latest trip to America will be focused on climate change, and William and Kate are limiting their engagements to the Boston area. The main reason for their visit is to attend the awards ceremony on Friday, December 2, where William will deliver remarks at the end of the evening.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to America includes celebrities and awards

To announce the five award winners — who each receive £1 million for their efforts to address climate change — Kate will be joined by actors Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, and Shailene Woodley.

The Earthshot prize is handed out annually to five groups working to make a substantial difference on Earth in terms of the environment by 2030. It will continue to be handed out annually until the end of the decade.

During the first two days of their trip, William and Kate are learning about how climate change is impacting the city of Boston. They are scheduled to meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, local organizations, and areas most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

“Recognising the significant challenges that the coastal city of Boston faces as a result of climate change, The Prince and Princess will see for themselves the work that local organizations are doing to mitigate the risk of rising sea levels,” the Royal Household said, per CBS News.

“Their Royal Highnesses will also spend time learning about some of the innovative green technologies that have been incubated in the area during a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While William and Kate are in Boston, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be nearby in New York City. However, the group formerly known as “the Fab Four” have “no plans” to meet up during the visit despite being just a few hours apart.

Harry and Meghan live on the West Coast in Montecito, California, but they are in New York City during the first week of December to be honored as “exemplary leaders.” They are the recipients of this year’s Ripple of Hope award from the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation.

The late Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, says Harry and Meghn deserve the award due to their “heroic” efforts to stand up to “structural racism with the institution” of the monarchy.

