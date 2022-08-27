Prince William and Kate Middleton’s U.S. Visit Could Be ‘Very Problematic’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Commentator Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting the U.S. A commentator says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveling stateside may be bad for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Why? Because William and Kate may edge out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected in Boston for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

William and Kate’s U.S. visit will be later in 2022. They’re expected to attend the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston, Mass., come December 2022.

However, Kensington Palace hasn’t released official details on William and Kate’s travel at the time of writing. Although the parents of three did walk the “green carpet” together in London, England, at the 2021 ceremony.

Plus, William’s the founder of the environmental initiative. As such, it’s not unlikely Kate might join him when the five £1 million prizes are handed out.

Royal commentator says it could make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘world of opportunity’ in the U.S. a ‘small window’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Envisioning a possible royal fab four reunion when Kate, William, Meghan, and Harry are all on U.S. soil? Think again.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, not only are William and Kate “seemingly not going to visit Harry and Meghan during this trip,” it might be bad for the latter.

“It’s interesting, Harry has had a go. Now the Duke and Duchess are seemingly stepping forward to show him exactly how it is done,” he said in a YouTube video per Express.

Sean continued. “Indeed, the fact that real royalty is coming over to the United States is going to be very problematic for Harry and Meghan,” he explained. “Unless they keep winning awards, their world of opportunity could be a very small window indeed.”

U.S. visits may even make royal family tensions worse, according to a royal commentator

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another commentator, royal expert Daniela Elser, William’s U.S. trip in Sept. 2022 may be the “boiling point.” He’s giving a speech in New York, not unlike Harry’s U.N. remarks in July 2022.

“Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother’s toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry’s bare feet,” Elser said. “Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?”

It “may well only inflame family tensions further,” she added, describing it as feeling “highly combustible.” And, as Elser pointed out, that’s before William and Kate have even made their U.S. trip. Not to mention the other forthcoming items such as Harry’s much-anticipated memoir and he and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries.

Meanwhile, royal expert and Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie considered whether or not Harry might be a factor. He “wondered” in a July 2022 Yahoo! News column if “a little competitiveness” with Harry may have spurred William’s desire, at least in part, to make more U.S. visits.

