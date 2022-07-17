Prince William Loves Nando’s But Admits That His Security Has to Get it For Him

Prince William’s royal life as the future king has always meant having personal chefs and access to the finest foods. But, the Duke of Cambridge loves an occasional fast food binge just like the rest of us.

William has admitted to being a big fan of the South Africa-based fast food chicken chain Nando’s. But when he gets a craving for that Flame-Grilled Chicken smothered in Peri-Peri sauce, his security has to get it for him.

Princess Diana took Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald’s when they were kids

Nando’s isn’t William’s first experience with fast food. When he and Prince Harry were growing up in the late 1980s and early 1990s, their mom, Princess Diana, regularly took her boys to McDonald’s. According to Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, visiting the golden arches was part of their Saturday night routine.

But that’s not the royal family’s only connection to fast food. Queen Elizabeth actually owns a McDonald’s in Banbury, Oxfordshire as part of the Crown Estate property empire that features leather sofas, booth-like seats, laminate floors, white Eames chairs, beats benches, and swivel stools. One day, when William becomes king, that property will belong to him.

Prince Williams’ security has to get his Nando’s chicken

In the 2020 BBC documentary Football, Prince William, And Our Mental Health, the second-in-line to the throne opened up about his love for spicy chicken. While speaking with a Nando’s employee named Jamo, William revealed that he relies on his security to make Nando’s runs for him.

“You like Nando’s?” Jamo asked, to which Prince William instantly replied: “I like Nando’s — everyone likes a Nando’s.”

William continued, per Express, “In fact, the policeman who’s on with me again, he’s the one who gets me the Nando’s the whole time. It’s his fault.”

According to The Mirror, William once met Nando’s co-founder Robert Brozin in London, and told him that it was his personal protection officer that turned him on to the “very good” fast food restaurant.

“This man here is your biggest fan, he’s introduced me to Nando’s,” William reportedly said.

Prince Harry has a controversial Nando’s order

William has never revealed his regular Nando’s order, but we do know that Harry has a controversial one. The Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Fulham Broadway Nando’s location in 2013 around midnight after England’s World Cup qualification.

He picked up $25 worth of takeout for himself and a friend and played on his phone while waiting for his order.

“It was surreal. He was very charming and politely refused a member of staff who approached him for a picture. I was gobsmacked to see him,” the witness said.

What really caught the attention of some royal fans was the specifics of what Prince Harry ordered. A chicken pita with lemon and herb seasoning and a little extra cheese. He added a side of creamy mashed potatoes, a double chicken wrap, fries, and soft drinks.

What made Harry’s chicken pita order so controversial was how bland it was. The lemon and herb option is the mildest of the fiery spice flavors that Nando’s offers.

