According to one royal commentator, Prince William's Instagram post was an insult directed at Prince Harry. The brothers reportedly have not met during Harry's U.K. visit.

Prince William appears to have taken a “naughty” swipe at Prince Harry on Instagram on the heels of his brother’s U.K. visit. The prince’s camp shared a photograph of the royal family member with Tom Cruise, a member of an exclusive club Harry was inducted into just weeks prior.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au called a new Instagram post by Prince William’s team “naughty.” She believes it was a swipe at his brother, Prince Harry. He made a 24-hour turnaround trip to the U.K. to visit their father, King Charles.

“His Kensington Palace social media accounts wasted no time throwing up posts to toot about the meeting. A meeting that came on the same day his brother Prince Harry had also been in town,” Elser wrote.

The post continued, “Subtext: With Harry still somewhere over the Atlantic and regretting having ordered the fish, here was Team William busy demonstrating that the Prince of Wales could make time for one anointed Living Legend of Aviation but not the most recent addition to this august list, i.e. Hazza.”

Prince Harry was honored as a Living Legend of Aviation at the organization’s 2024 awards. However, Tom Cruise was a no-show at that event despite being inducted in 2010.

Would Prince William have met Prince Harry during his brief U.K. trip?

Prince Harry was barely in the United Kingdom for 24 hours, and Prince William was already scheduled to attend a charity event. However, sources close to the duke told The Mirror’s Russell Myers, “The Duke’s primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity arose to see the Prince of Wales, then the Duke would have gladly accepted it.”

A source continued, “The prince’s main focus is for his wife, who is recovering from surgery. And his three children, and now his father. There are no plans for Harry’s visit to act as a vehicle for reconciliation.”

Prince William said in his speech the past 2 weeks of his life have had a ‘medical focus’

In a speech delivered to attendees of the London Air Ambulance fundraiser, Prince William began by sharing his thanks for the well-wishes for his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles. He then made a remark that revealed just how difficult the past several weeks have been within the royal family.

“Thank you for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all,” William began.

“It’s fair to say that the past couple of weeks have had a medical focus. So I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to escape it all,” the Prince of Wales joked.

William then shared his thanks for the work that the London Air Ambulance does for the community. “As a former pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, I know just how vital the work of air ambulance teams across the country is. The truly lifesaving difference it makes to deliver urgent medical care wherever injury strikes.”

Prince William has returned to public duties after his wife Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery. Prince Harry spent 24 hours in the U.K. before heading home to California, where he lives with wife Meghan.