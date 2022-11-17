Prince William Once Gave Kate Middleton a Ring With a Hidden Message Known Only to Them

Prince William always knew Kate Middleton was the one he wanted to spend his life with. While college students at St. Andrews University, he presented to her a ring with a hidden message symbolizing their love for one another. Kate wore this token for years until William presented her with Princess Diana‘s diamond and sapphire ring when he asked her to marry him in 2010.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

How did Prince William and Kate Middleton meet?

William first laid eyes on the woman who would be his future wife during their first semester of college reported Vogue. It wasn’t until their second semester that William began to look at Kate as someone more than a friend. The shy young woman became a sensation after she modeled a see-through dress at a university fashion show in 2002.

Her now-infamous risque outfit consisted of a black bandeau top, coordinating bikini bottoms over the outfit, and a sheer skirt worn as a dress. The garment reportedly cost $40 to make.

The following year, William, Kate, and their friends moved into an off-campus apartment. Vogue reports that close friends were surprised at his and Kate’s relationship. “I think at first they were a bit surprised that it had happened,” William admits. “Then they realized it was nice.”

Prince William once gave Kate Middleton a ring with a hidden meaning

Kate Middleton | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

William showed Kate his commitment to their relationship with a symbolic jewelry gift. He presented her with a rose gold ring that featured pearls and garnets. Kate often wore it on the third finger of her left hand.

The ring had a hidden meaning to the couple that wasn’t obvious to those who didn’t know their personal history. Kate’s birthstone is garnet, and William’s is pearl.

Express reported that garnets are traditionally known as “commitment stones,” adding an extra layer of meaning to William’s ring choice. William’s birthstone added more depth to the ring, as pearls are typically connected to weddings.

Kate wore the ring throughout college and, most notably, during her graduation ceremony.

The couple made a formal commitment to each other in 2010

After five years of dating, the couple split in April 2007. By June, they had reconciled.

In their engagement interview, William later told ITV News‘s Tom Bradby that it was “just a bit of space.”

“We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff,” he said of their time apart. “It was trying to find our way, and we were growing up.”

William presented Kate with his mother, Princess Diana’s stunning 12-karat oval Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold. Fourteen solitaire diamonds surround the center stone. Then-Prince Charles proposed to Diana with the stunning ring in 1981.

Prince Harry inherited the ring from his mother’s estate. However, he selflessly gave the heirloom to William to propose to Kate.

