A royal expert took issue with how the British press appeared to applaud Prince William for devoting an unspecified amount of time to assist in his wife, Kate Middleton’s, recovery from abdominal surgery, while taking care of their three children. This parenting “double standard” infuriated Daniela Elser, who believes this type of recognition is outdated in a progressive royal family.

Prince William’s parenting ‘double standard’ angers a royal expert

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote an essay for News.com.au calling out the “double standard” of Prince William being applauded for having to tend to his children. She shared her point of view on the topic.

Elser said, “Get the man a mug, a sash, a plaque. Because if one line is being pushed in London, the prince is nothing short of a world-beating, record-breaking, one-for-the-history-books father while his wife Kate the Princess of Wales is convalescing.”

She continued, “William, the world has been informed, has cleared his diary to be doting dad par excellence to their three young kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Some parts of the British press have been busy getting themselves in an overwrought flap as they salute the arrival of The Wünder Pa, William.”

However, William’s portrayal in the press appeared to upset Elser. She believes applauding William for doing his job as a parent is a bit over the top.

“If this situation was reversed and it was him who had had surgery and was now out for the royal working count, no one would be wasting any platitudes on Kate for bravely doing single mum duty,” she concluded. “We wouldn’t be seeing lengthy, gushing pieces about how marvelous she was for putting her kids before the day job. It’s a double standard that sticks in my craw.”

Praising Prince William for being an involved parent is ‘circa 1962’

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte in April 2023 | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Daniela Elser found the parenting “double standard” for the Prince of Wales quite outdated. She was stunned the press would portray the future king of the United Kingdom in such a manner.

The royal family continues progressing into the future. Therefore, Elser believes that applauding William for being a father to sons Prince George and Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte is quite archaic.

She writes, “The underlying message is that we, the public, are meant to coo and think, what a top bloke. What a lovely man. Putting his three young children before that away day to Stoke-on-Trent to open a new rugger ground or him hosting an investiture to recognize regional charity fundraisers.”

Elser insists portraying William in such a manner “feels like something from circa 1962.” She added, “Back when a man would be called a ‘Big Jessie’ for knowing how to change a nappy. By normal standards, William isn’t doing anything that deserves to be called out and hailed. As if he’s single-handedly raising the fatherhood bar.”

Kate Middleton regularly holds down the family fort while Prince William travels

Throughout their marriage, Kate Middleton typically held down the family fort while Prince William traveled on behalf of the crown. When the couple travel together, they have a staff which looks after their three children.

However, Daniela Elser noted that in 2023, William made three trips overseas: to Poland, Singapore, and New York City. This left Kate Middleton to handle parenting duties solo.

Elser asked, “Where was her medal? Where were the stories eagerly painting her as some sort of super-ma?”

But, the royal expert also believes William is trying to break from the example set by his father, King Charles. He typically put royal duties ahead of his sons.

People Magazine spoke to the author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, Robert Hardman, about William’s parenting style. He told the publication, “We know they are a very tight family unit, and he wants to be there for them.”

Kate Middleton continues to heal from abdominal surgery at home. Prince William has returned to official royal duties after taking time off during his wife’s initial recovery.