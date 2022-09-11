Prince William Praised for Extending Olive Branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Reunion Showed ‘Utmost Respect to the Queen’

Prince William is being praised for including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an appearance at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Royal experts are shining a light on William’s “magnanimous move” that certainly would have pleased the queen.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert said Prince William’s gesture would make the queen ‘proud’

In an article she wrote for The Telegraph, royal commentator Camilla Tominey noted Prince William’s move to “change the narrative” and the way the brothers “put aside their differences” to walk together at Windsor Castle following the queen’s death. According to Tominey, it would “make the late queen proud” of her grandsons.

“They say monarchy packs a soft power punch — but this was a knockout PR blow intended to stop 10 days of national mourning being overshadowed by tales of the ongoing rift between the royal brothers,” Tominey wrote.

“As the quartet emerged together from a blacked-out car, driven by the heir to the throne, a source confirmed: ‘The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales earlier,'” she continued.

“The Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” Tominey wrote. “Clearly sensing that this was not a time for recrimination but reconciliation, it was as if the 40-year-old father-of-three was trying to reflect his elevated status as the king’s new ‘liege man of life and limb.'”

Prince William and Prince Harry may be beginning the ‘healing process’

Tominey shared how Prince William’s gesture “was not just a display of older brotherly love — but a statement of his elevation to the House of Windsor’s second-most-senior statesman.”

She continued, “But in offering an olive branch to Harry — despite all that was said and done on Oprah Winfrey — William created his very own ‘cometh the hour, cometh the man’ moment.”

The expert shared, “Anyone worried that Queen Elizabeth’s successors might not be able to equal her duty-first approach could breathe a sigh of relief.”

Tominey noted there was a hint of reconciliation but future “potential potholes” may disrupt the road to healing. “And while the joint appearance will undoubtedly begin a healing process for the once-inseparable siblings, there is no denying that the road to peace is not without its potential potholes.”

She pointed to Harry’s upcoming memoir and Meghan’s The Cut interview in which the Duchess of Sussex appeared to threaten she may reveal more of her experiences with the royal family.

Other royal experts praised Prince William for including Prince Harry and Meghan

Royal expert Robert Jobson shared praise for William as well, tweeting that he was “so pleased” about how “William, Prince of Wales reached out to his brother Harry so they could put on a united front at this difficult time of family grief.”

He added, “A typically magnanimous move by William in memory of our late queen.”

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie also weighed in on Twitter. “The Waleses had always been scheduled to greet well-wishers at Windsor Castle, but royal sources say the decision to invite the Sussexes was made in the eleventh hour. It is, without a doubt, a significant moment in the history of the relationship between the two brothers,” he tweeted.

Scobie added, “Just as we saw after the death of Prince Philip and at his funeral, these are the moments when members of the royal family can put differences to one side to focus on the loss that has brought them together. Today’s public reunion was a show of the utmost respect to the queen.”

