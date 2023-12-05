Prince William and Prince Harry’s Joint Appearance with Meghan and Kate After Queen Elizabeth’s Death Was ‘Ordered’ By King Charles, Source Claims

When Queen Elizabeth II died, Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their wives, attended a royal walkabout that the public thought was a nice gesture of the two men coming together. Now, it's been revealed that it was an order from King Charles.

There was once a time where it was hard to imagine King Charles ordering his sons to spend time together. Prince Harry and Prince William have been on poor terms for years, and while there are rumors that they were never super close, the two men always got along well. However, once Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, felt the family wasn’t defending them or treating them well, things changed.

Harry and William were on poor terms when their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. However, the two men showed up for the public in a royal joint appearance that fans thought would heal their rift. Now, it’s been revealed that the whole walkabout was King Charles’ order.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry’s walkabout was reportedly a demand from King Charles

After the queen’s death, William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were reportedly planning to host a walkabout (essentially where royals walk up and down the street to greet the public) outside of Windsor Castle. When Harry and Meghan showed up too, many people thought it was a peace offering. However, Omid Scobie revealed in his new book, “Endgame,” that it was actually just an order from Charles.

“Essentially, he told William to swallow his pride and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them when they greeted mourners and well-wishers in Windsor that day,” the book read. “William wasn’t keen. This was his moment with the public, but the King put pressure on [him].” Scobie went on to say that William’s invite to Harry was his first text message to his brother “in months.”

During the walkabout, Harry and William put on brave faces, as did their wives, and focused on greeting the public. The couples arrived and left in the same car, which was a historic moment considering the two hadn’t spoken much in more than two years.

Prince William and Prince Harry still don’t speak

Since Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020, Harry and William have hardly spoken. And rumor has it the two brothers aren’t on speaking terms at all today. Meghan and Kate don’t talk, either, as a result of their husbands’ feud.

Now, Kate Middleton has come under fire after a Dutch version of Scobie’s book revealed that she was one of the royals behind the alleged comments about Prince Archie’s skin color. Scobie blamed the situation on a translation error, saying that he never revealed the people behind the comments and that he could not do so for “legal reasons.” The book was pulled from shelves in the Netherlands and replaced with an updated version, but the damage has been done as the news made its way around the world. Neither the palace nor the Sussexes have commented on the situation.

Whether or not Kate made the comments remains to be seen, however, the princess’ reputation will almost certainly take a hit from the accusations. Previously, the princess had a near-perfect track record, having hardly ever been involved in a scandal. It remains to be seen whether the Palace will release a statement on the book’s claims.