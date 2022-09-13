Prince William and Prince Harry Made Public Appearance So Their Feud Wasn’t ‘Overshadowing’ Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Expert Says

Prince William and Prince Harry came together on Sept. 10 to greet a crowd at Windsor Castle and look at flowers left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth. One royal expert believes they reunited so their ongoing rift wouldn’t overshadow the queen’s death.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert said Prince William and Prince Harry ‘put their differences aside’ for the queen

Royal expert Camilla Tominey discussed the brothers’ reunion, telling BBC Breakfast that it’s unclear if William and Harry are heading toward reconciliation but noting they likely came together so as not to overshadow the queen’s death.

“So it’s almost one of the most remarkable royal walkabouts in recent memory,” Tominey explained (via Express). “In the sense that we had expected the Prince and Princess of Wales, and then to see Harry and Meghan in the back of the car coming out — the Fab Four reunited.”

She continued, “I suppose looking at those scenes, there’s a degree of awkwardness because everyone’s watching the body language and clearly it took a lot for both brothers to come together [and to] put their differences aside in memory of their grandmother.”

Expert believes there may be reconciliation ahead

Tominey noted that William and Harry coming together provided “comfort” to the public. “There is a sadness around the fact that this duo … these brothers in arms have been on very, very different paths,” she said.

While discussing the chances of the brothers mending their fractured relationship, Tominey said, “I think there is a road to reconciliation ahead.”

She added how Harry’s upcoming memoir could be an obstacle. “It might be a bit rocky and there’s still the prospect of Prince Harry’s autobiography to come, which the palace and royals are worried about,” she explained. “They’re not getting advanced citing of this book that he promises will be as accurate and hopeful truth.”

Expert said William and Harry’s reunion was an effort to not overshadow the mourning period

When host Sally Nugent asked Tominey her thoughts on why the brothers reunited publicly, the expert shared her thoughts.

“I think the narrative was slightly being overshadowed with talk of this ongoing rift. You know, we saw Harry go up to Balmoral alone, reports that Meghan was going to go and then at the last minute didn’t, and I think they’re both conscious that from a PR perspective, the optics around that aren’t good,” Tominey explained.

The expert added, “They don’t want to be overshadowing this 10-day mourning period.”

Tominey also asked, “Who knows what is actually going on inside the family” and wondered what role Meghan and Harry will play in the funeral.

“Is it going to be like the Platinum Jubilee celebrations where there’s a distinction between working and non-working royals, and what will that look like?” she asked. “So I think this was the Prince of Wales extending the invitation. That’s also him living up to his newfound stature as the second in command of this institution.”

She added that the public appearance “was a case of sort of let’s rise above and try and do the right thing.”

