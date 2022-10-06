Prince William’s Real Feelings Toward Camilla Parker Bowles Revealed: Sees Her as Father’s Wife but ‘Not a Step-Grandmother to His Children’ Claims Royal Author

A royal author reveals Prince William‘s real feelings toward Camilla Parker Bowles in a new book. The Prince of Wales welcomed Camilla to his family as his father, King Charles III’s wife, in 2005. However, when it comes to his children, Princes George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte, William’s feelings are reportedly quite different. The author claims the Prince of Wales doesn’t consider Camilla a step-grandmother to his children.

Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William was an adult when King Charles III married Camilla Parker Bowles

King Charles III and Camilla wed in 2005 after a relationship spanning over 30 years. Robert Jobson, the author of the book “William’s Princess”, spoke to Express, discussing William and his brother Harry’s reactions to their father’s second marriage.

Although the family was publicly united, the brothers’ reacted quite differently privately. Jobson claims William and Harry were unhappy their father was marrying Camilla. “Privately, their mood was more one of ‘acceptance’ than undiluted joy at the prospect of having Camilla as their stepmother.”

It has been challenging for William and Harry to accept Camilla as a fixture in their father’s life, said the author. King Charles III’s sons were pleased with their father’s happiness but had complicated feelings about his and Camilla’s relationship.

Jobson wrote the idea their mother; the late Princess Diana, was “sacrificial” in thier love story was hurtful. “They loved their mother and are fiercely loyal to her memory – and know that Camilla was the cause of her terrifying unhappiness.”

Royal author writes of Prince William’s reported claims that Camilla won’t be a ‘step-grandmother’ to his children

Kate Middleton, Prince William and children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

In a book titled “Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort,” royal author Angela Levin told Express how the queen consort manages her relationships with her husband’s children and grandchildren.

Levin wrote: “William has made it clear that Camilla is his father’s wife, but not a step-grandmother to his children.” The author added that William believes his three children have “two grandfathers but only one grandmother.”

However, Levin applauded the queen consort for the way she handled her delicate relationship with her stepsons. “She was a friendly grown-up they occasionally saw at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential,” the author wrote.

“Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the Cambridges’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close.”

King Charles reportedly leans heavily on the Prince of Wales and queen consort in his new role

? Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales.



Taken at Buckingham Palace on 18th September by @ChrisJack_Getty . pic.twitter.com/heUi1C5E15 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2022

According to Us Weekly, King Charles III has been leaning heavily on his son and wife since beginning his reign as the king of the United Kingdom. An official portrait of King Charles III, Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton, was a study of family unity.

During his first official speech after assuming the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles spoke lovingly of his wife and son.

“I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her loyal public service since our marriage seventeen years ago, she has become my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much,” Charles stated.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for over five decades.

“Today, I am proud to create him, Prince of Wales. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given,” the king of the United Kingdom concluded.

