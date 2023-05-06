What Prince William Recites to King Charles During Coronation

Royal family followers are ready to watch King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Prince Harry plans on attending the coronation, though he doesn’t have an official role during the ceremony. However, Prince William has an official role and will recite a short speech to his father. Here’s what he says.

Here’s what Prince William recites at King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles and Prince William | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on the outs with the royal family, but Harry still plans on attending King Charles’ coronation after receiving an invite. While Meghan Markle also received an invite, she doesn’t plan to attend. Her and Harry’s son turns 4 on coronation day, and she explained she wants to stay in California for the celebration.

As for Prince William, he will certainly attend the coronation with Kate Middleton and their children. And unlike his younger brother, he has a role during the ceremony. William will be the only royal family member to speak during the service. Halfway through the event, William will kneel before King Charles and place his hands between his father’s. He then says, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

In addition to reciting these words, William is tasked with assisting the Baroness Merron and the bishops in placing the robes on Charles.

William will also reportedly sit much closer to the front of the coronation than Harry will. Harry’s seat is 10 seats behind William’s.

Prince Harry will not have anything to recite to his father

While Prince William has an official role in King Charles’ coronation, Prince Harry doesn’t. But a commentator told The Sun that the royal family might give Harry a “low-key” role to avoid further speculation about a family feud. The commentator also noted how the royal family will attempt to “protect” Harry.

“He’s talked about how being in the royal family as a working royal was challenging to him and affected him mentally, speaking frequently about his mental illness and how he feels it was caused or at least worsened by his role an the public attention he attracted,” the commentator claimed. “So, it may be that his family do everything they can to protect him from all that as much as possible by keeping his presence at the coronation relatively low-key. Obviously, there will still be massive public attention focused on him, though.”

Additional reports suggest others have suggested to King Charles that he put Harry at the “center” of the coronation celebrations due to the inevitable scrutiny.

Prince William will ‘keep well away’ from Prince Harry during the coronation, royal expert says

Prince Harry and Prince William | Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

While Prince William and Prince Harry will both attend King Charles’ coronation, they may not say much to each other. Royal expert Angela Levin spoke to The Sun about the brothers’ dynamic, and she said she believes William won’t say much to Harry.

“I think William will keep well away,” Levin explained. “He will be drawn into the mood of the coronation thinking about his father and his own coronation in the future. He will be sitting well away from Harry so that no cameras can take images of them together.”

Levin went on to claim that she believes Harry will feel slighted at the coronation. “I can’t read his mind, but he complained a lot about his treatment at the Queen’s funeral,” she continued. “He said he felt he was not given a warm welcome. He won’t get one at this event either, of course.”

Elements of this story were first reported by Fox News.

