Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea

Prince William discussed nutrition while visiting Cornwall’s Newquay Orchard on Nov. 24.

He shared what he ate the day before including tea because Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “keep” him “up at night.”

Previously, Prince William said nature documentaries put his children to sleep while climate change keeps him awake.

Prince William | Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

More tea for Prince William. The father of three admitted to caffeinating because of his and Kate Middleton’s children during a November 2022 outing. Ahead, more on what he eats. Plus, what he puts on TV to make Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis fall asleep.

A nutritionist quizzed Prince William during a Nov. 24 visit to Newquay Orchard

While visiting Newquay Orchard in Cornwall, England, on Nov. 24, the Prince of Wales offered some details on what he eats in a day. William asked staff to “tell me how unhealthy I am,” during a nutrition session which included a quiz from nutritionist Monique Hyland.

“He was a little bit nervous to begin with when I asked him what he ate yesterday,” Hyland said (via Cornwall Live). William “was OK to start with as he had a healthy breakfast. But then he admitted someone had got him a ‘rubbish sandwich’ for lunch. And he had a chocolate brownie and a glass of red wine.”

“He made the point of all things in moderation,” Hyland added before noting she jokingly “wanted to say that was very subjective.” However, she’d “already pushed him on asking what he ate.”

Prince William admitted to having tea because Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis ‘keep’ him ‘up at night’

While listing everything he’d eaten, William explained the reason he had multiple cups of tea. Three reasons to be exact. His and Kate’s kids, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

William, 40, told the nutritionist he had a few cups of tea for the caffeine because “the kids keep me up at night.”

He shared he’d started the day off with two eggs, toast with butter, apple juice, and a cup of tea with milk and sugar. Although, apparently one cup of tea wasn’t enough. He had more later in the day along with the aforementioned “rubbish sandwich.”

Prince William gets Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to bed with help from David Attenborough documentaries

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to bedtime for his kids, William doesn’t rely on help from a favorite book or toy but rather documentaries.

He once told BBC Radio 4’s Today that he’ll put on a David Attenborough documentary for George, Charlotte, and Louis when it’s time for them to settle down for the evening.

“It’s amazing at bedtime when I can crowd the children, just shouting ‘We’re going to watch one of David’s documentaries’ and they come herding in,” William explained. “It’s the easiest way to catch my children and get them ready for bedtime.”

Climate change also keeps Prince William up at night

Apart from George, Charlotte, and Louis preventing him from getting sleep, climate change keeps William awake at night. During a guest spot on the Outrage + Optimism podcast, the 40-year-old said he gets “outraged by the inaction” surrounding climate change to the point where he loses sleep.

“I feel I can do a lot more if given that ability,” he said. “So, therefore, I don’t understand why those who have the levers, don’t. I think that’s what really upsets me and keeps me awake at night.”

