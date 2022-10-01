Prince William Revealed Kate Middleton ‘Joined the Dots’ on Mental Health Advocacy: ‘We Need to Tackle This’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been vocal advocates for mental health wellness for years. And he revealed she was the one who pulled it all together, realizing a lot of their work had the same theme.

Keep reading to learn more about their advocacy efforts and how Kate “joined the dots” on what it is they want to do. Plus, discover what William said Princess Diana taught him about life “beyond the palace walls.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Prince William said Kate Middleton ‘joined the dots’ on royal mental health advocacy

According to William, some of the work he and Kate did, along with Prince Harry, was all related. But they didn’t realize it at first.

“[Kate] was the one who linked all the mental health stuff together. She realized that my work, Harry’s work, and her work were all headed in different directions but all dealing with mental health,” William said during BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas special (per Harper’s Bazaar).

“She was the one who joined the dots and said we need to tackle [this],” he added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton prioritize mental health advocacy

Watch: Prince William and Kate Discuss pandemic's impact on mental health pic.twitter.com/63boWRUWKI — TIME (@TIME) April 17, 2020

On Oct. 10, 2021, William and Kate shared a message through their official Instagram to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day. “Taking care of our mental health and wellbeing has never been more important,” the message started.

“This WorldMentalHealthDay we are highlighting some of the fantastic organisations [sic] providing support for those who might need it — because there is help out there,” the Prince and Princess of Wales explained. “What will you be doing to take care of your mental health today?”

And in May 2022, the couple interrupted radio broadcasts in the U.K. with a Mental Health Minute that played on every radio station in the country. They discussed loneliness and “the importance of human relationships” (People).

“We’re all in different places right now,” William offered, and Kate added, “Not just physically, but mentally.”

“So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text, or knock on their door,” Kate suggested.

William recommended, “Maybe suggest meeting for a cup of tea or a walk.”

“Because these small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely,” Kate added.

The former Duke of Cambridge apologized for “interrupting every radio station in the country.”

However, the couple concluded, “… If we interrupt the lives of those who are feeling alone … we can help lift them out of loneliness.”

Princess Diana helped Prince William see the importance of mental health and giving back

"PAIN LIKE NO OTHER PAIN": Prince William opened up about mental health pressures and the pain he felt after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. https://t.co/4fAlIRWTrL pic.twitter.com/FfSFEZOumh — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 18, 2019

While crediting Kate for connecting the dots, William spoke about how Princess Diana influenced his work during A Berry Royal Christmas.

“She realized it was very important when you grow up, especially in the life that we grew up in, that you realized life happens beyond palace walls, and that you see real people struggling with real issues,” he explained (Harper’s Bazaar).

“I’ve grown up in a household which has been much the case of, well, we’re very lucky, you must give back,” he declared.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Funeral Accessory Paid Tribute to Princess Diana in Addition to Queen Elizabeth