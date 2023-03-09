Prince William Is ‘Rubik’s Cube Type of Husband’ Who Has Learned From ‘Mistakes of History,’ Body Language Expert Says

Prince William has transformed as a husband as he learned from “mistakes of history,” according to one body language expert. The expert compared William to a “Rubik’s cube” in his approach to being a compatible partner to Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert looks at early Prince William and Kate Middleton body language

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the kind of husband Prince William is to Kate, telling Express that he has changed a lot since the early days of their relationship.

“William seems to be a ‘Rubik’s cube’ type of husband, one who has seen what doesn’t work and who will keep working through the alternative combinations to find ways that can,” James explained.

When William and Kate were dating, James said that William had the “Windsor arrogance” and dominated the relationship.

“He appeared to dominate the relationship, earning Kate the nickname ‘Waity Katy’ because of the long time he took before committing and the way he split with her at one point while he was deliberating,” James said.

She continued, “Kate also appeared to be expected to adopt the ‘one pace behind’ rule when they appeared in public for some of their courtship and her body language during and after their engagement suggested a rather passive approach to William’s more confident and dominant male.”

After they got married

Prince William started to compromise and became an ‘ideal match’ to his wife, expert says

After they were married, however, there were signs of changes that included an equal footing and compromising between William and Kate.

James said they demonstrated “intense mirroring rituals” and “identical body language poses” that Kate seemed to influence. William, according to the expert, was doing “quite a lot of compromising to help create an ideal match.”

The body language expert believes that Kate’s copying of William’s “bashful, shy” gestures could have been a way of “boosting his confidence and offering support.”

James continued, “William’s body language very quickly suggested an even balance of power and status. It suggested that William grew up very quickly after his wedding and began to enjoy job-sharing with his wife.”

As the years passed, William and Kate also appeared to be more of a team, according to James. “Over the years he has learnt to be less protective and less anxious about sharing Kate with the public and his signals now suggest a man totally comfortable with stepping back a little to show respect and a little awe of his wife,” James said.

She pointed out their team approach, noting they have a “very like-minded, unified approach to marriage and parenthood” and “they move and think as one a lot of the time.”

William learned ‘from the mistakes of history,’ expert explains

James also looked at how William’s approach to marriage was likely informed by his parents’ failed relationship.

“William’s problem-solving traits as a husband should never be underestimated,” James said. “To create the very balanced and also totally functional team he has with Kate must have required almost forensic planning and thinking.”

She continued, “William seems to be a husband who learns from the mistakes of history. Witnessing a breakdown of your own parents’ marriage can so easily and so sadly lead to similar mistakes in your own whether you try to fight that or not.”

The body language expert said William also has a “high level of emotional intelligence.”

James summarized, “His delay and caution before marrying Kate, the way he began their marriage away from the public eye and in quite ‘normal circumstances’ in Anglesey, the way he has kept close to the Middletons and maybe even used their family closeness as a template for his own family, and now the way he is completely relaxed and at ease being outshone by Kate on public outings all show a very high level of emotional intelligence that seems to have been lacking in other Windsor men.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.