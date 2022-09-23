Prince William Says He Didn’t ‘Expect’ to Get ‘Choked up’ Over Popular Queen Elizabeth Tribute

TL;DR:

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Windsor Guildhall on Sept. 22.

They thanked volunteers and operational staff involved in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Prince William shared he’d gotten “choked up” over Paddington bear tributes to his late grandmother.

“’It is the things you don’t expect that get to you,” he said.

Prince William opened up during a Sept. 22 event about Queen Elizabeth II tributes that had him “choked up.” Ahead, learn what he had to say about grieving his late grandmother and the tribute he didn’t “expect” to “catch” him “out.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Windsor Guildhall in their first public appearance since the funeral

On Sept. 22, the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, thanked volunteers and operational staff who helped with Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. According to BBC, they visited Windsor Guildhall, where they spoke with those involved with the queen’s committal service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also spoke with Crown Estate staff members who helped organize floral tributes. It marked William and Kate’s first public appearance since the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

The second of three Sept. 18 events, Queen Elizabeth’s committal service took place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. It came after a Westminster Abbey state funeral in London, England. Later in the day, the royal family interred Queen Elizabeth at her final resting place during a private service.

Prince William revealed Paddington Bear tributes to Queen Elizabeth had him ‘choked up’

The Queen Elizabeth tributes that took William by surprise? Paddington Bear. During the appearance, William opened up about a particular tribute to his late grandmother that unexpectedly had him “choked up.”

“There are certain moments that catch you out. You are prepared for all, but certain moments catch you out,” he said. William continued, revealing he got “choked up” seeing Paddington Bear tributes to his late grandmother.

“It is the things you don’t expect that get to you,” he added.

William’s comment came after one guest shared how difficult recent days must’ve been. “If you flip it on its head, it is always very comforting that so many people care. It makes it a lot better,” the 40-year-old replied.

Later, the father of three joked about a “competition” between Paddington Bear and the corgis. Speaking about the dogs the queen famously loved, William remarked “the corgis have been there longer.”

Meanwhile, Paddington’s association with Queen Elizabeth is much more recent. The late monarch appeared in a video with the character as part of June 2022’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince William remembered Queen Elizabeth in a statement

William released a statement following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth was absolute,” he began. “So much will be said in the days ahead about her historic reign.”

William continued, saying that although the world’s mourning a great leader he’s also grieving his beloved grandmother.

“I, however, have lost a grandmother,” he said. “And while I grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” he continued.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he said.

William went on to thank the queen for her “kindness” to him and his family and for being an “example of service and dignity” to his generation.

He concluded by echoing the queen’s own words. “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love,” he said. “All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen. I will honour [sic] her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

