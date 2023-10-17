Prince William and Prince Harry have not been on great terms for quite a while, and William's recent trip to New York held a subtle moment where William might have made a dig at his younger brother.

Prince William and Prince Harry have had a difficult relationship for the last five years. The two brothers were close growing up, but as they reached further into adulthood, cracks in their sibling relationship began to show. Harry and William went their separate ways after Harry left the family with his wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2020, and since then, the two have spoken very little to each other.

William recently visited New York City for a couple of days, and one move he made there might have subtly been a dig at his brother and sister-in-law.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Did Prince William’s Central Park run have something to do with Harry and Meghan?

While visiting New York City, William admitted that he woke up early and went for a nice run in Central Park, Manhattan’s largest green space. While the move seemed innocent enough, it certainly might have raised some eyebrows considering Harry and Meghan’s New York City visit in spring 2023 resulted in what their team referred to as a “near-catastrophic” car chase.

Was William’s move of disclosing his Central Park run meant to be a dig at Harry and Meghan’s story? It seems William might have been saying that if he could go for a run in Central Park undisturbed, then there’s certainly no way Harry and Meghan had the harrowing car chase they claim to have had.

“Like William letting slip he went for a run in Central Park one morning… Obviously, people will draw that comparison with the paparazzi chase with Meghan and Harry in New York,” royal reporter Kate Mansey said while speaking on The Royal Beat podcast, via Express. “This is really interesting to see, that William is allowing himself to be more open.” Though Mansey didn’t say it was an attack on Harry’s story, it does sort of feel like William could have been trying to prove a point about his brother.

Prince William in New York City in 2023 | Gotham/GC Images

Will Prince William and Prince Harry ever reconcile?

Harry and William share more history with each other than they do with anyone else, so it’s possible the two will eventually be able to work things out. Harry has said in the past that he hopes to reconcile with his brother, but he has also mentioned that he wants William to take some accountability.

William hasn’t said much about his feud with Harry, but the two brothers have put their differences aside on a handful of occasions. The two men joined together for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 and for King Charles’ coronation in 2023. Harry and William also stepped out with their wives back in September 2022 to do a royal walkabout on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II shortly after the queen’s death. It’s likely that Harry and William will be able to patch things up as the years pass, but it’s hard to tell if they’ll be the close brothers they once were. Harry and Meghan have very little family, so it would be nice to see them work things out with Harry’s side, but time will tell if that happens.