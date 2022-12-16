Prince William Showed ‘Tough Guy Swagger,’ Kate Middleton Displayed ‘Resilience’ at Concert Despite Prince Harry’s Documentary Claims, Body Language Expert Says

All eyes were on Prince William and Kate Middleton when they arrived at Westminster Abbey, where Kate hosted the “Together at Christmas” carol concert on Dec. 15. An expert noted William and Kate’s body language at the 2022 holiday service, which took place the same day the second part of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was released.

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry made bombshell claims about Prince William in ‘Harry & Meghan’

In the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry shed more light on his fractured relationship with William.

Prince Harry claimed that William screamed at him during a family meeting to discuss the Sussex’s exit. “I went in with the same proposal that we’d already made publicly, but once I got there I was given five options — one being all in, no change, five being all out,” Prince Harry explained. “I chose option three in the meeting — half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also work in support of the queen.”

Harry said it didn’t go over well, however. “It became very clear, very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

The Duke of Sussex also claimed his brother’s office traded negative stories about him and Meghan, calling the situation “heartbreaking” as the brothers had agreed never to do that.

Prince William showed ‘tough guy swagger’ at Christmas carol concert, expert says

William showed that he wasn’t bothered about the Netflix documentary, displaying “tough guy” gestures at the Christmas carol concert, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.

“It is so sweet to watch Kate walking out to host her husband and two of her children when they arrive in their car,” James noted. “She stands waiting as the doors are opened and there is a moment of what looks like excitement as they all pour out.”

James continued, “The group form a solid-looking line-up to walk in together, with Kate firmly in the lead as host of the event.”

She added, “William holds onto Charlotte’s hand but although Kate allows her hand to hang close to George’s she seems aware that he might prefer to walk in without holding on, although he receives a gently guiding hand on the back from Kate.”

The body language expert pointed out, “Kate looks excited to show her children the decorations at the event but the stand-out feature is how George mimics his father’s walk as they go into the venue. Both seem to walk with a bit of a Mike Tindall-style tough-guy swagger, with arms down at their sides and smiles on their faces.”

A joyous evening at Westminster Abbey for the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service! pic.twitter.com/J3CovYPo15 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2022

Kate Middleton displayed ‘determination and resilience,’ body language expert says

James looked more closely at Kate’s body language at the event. “Kate uses three signals of determination and resilience as she emerges alone from her car here,” she said.

“There is the flicking of her hair back to sweep away from her face on the right side, which is a signal of confidence as she makes sure that her face is totally visible to the cameras as she walks into the venue,” James noted. “Tossing your hair about is always a sign of bravado and an intention to be strong and hold your head up high.”

According to James, Kate walked “with a wide stride.” She added, “This is a hard trick to pull off in high heeled court shoes, which again suggests a determination to look resilient and determined.”

Kate also had her gloves and bag in one hand. “There is one moment when she appears to try to take the bag in both hands, which could form a wary-looking, self-protective barrier ritual, but she seems to self-police this gesture quickly, dropping her hand as though remembering she intends to project confidence,” James pointed out.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.