Prince William ‘Simply Can’t Forgive’ Prince Harry: ‘There Is a Fundamental Lack of Trust,’ Author Claims

Prince William and Prince Harry appeared to make some steps toward mending their rift when they recently came together following Queen Elizabeth’s death. According to one royal author, however, William “can’t forgive” Harry, calling it a “trust issue.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal author covers some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama in new book

Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, spoke about Harry and William’s relationship during a Sept. 22 appearance on Dan Wootton Tonight.

She admitted that the Sussexes “don’t play a huge role in my book,” but nevertheless she felt they needed to be discussed. “I would say they’re peripheral because my book is about the new royals,” Nicholl noted. “Harry and Meghan are not going to be new royals because they’re not part of the royal family anymore.”

“It was obviously a part of the narrative that has generated so many headlines over the last couple of years, I couldn’t not cover it,” Nicholl added.

Prince Harry felt ‘remorse and regret,’ author claims

Wootton called it “so sad” that Meghan and Harry “had this opportunity to spend time with the queen” but fell short. “They chose not to do that, even though they came over to the UK to do all of their charity projects,” he said.

Nicholl slammed the couple, saying, “Harry and Meghan have built this ‘us and them’ narrative.”

The author further shared how Harry must have felt “remorse and regret” since they didn’t see the queen when she was ill. “I can only imagine the remorse that Harry must feel and that picture of him … where he was photographed on his way to Balmoral,” Nicholl said.

“He’d obviously been told on that flight from London that the queen had died. So he knew he was too late by the time he’d arrived in Scotland,” she continued. “You can only imagine the sort of things that must have been going through his mind. Remorse and regret is certainly going to be a very strong emotion.”

Prince William ‘can’t forgive’ Prince Harry, according to author

Nicholl also discussed the “trust issue” involved in Harry’s relationship with his family. “I think this all comes down to a trust issue,” she explained. “There is a fundamental lack of trust between Charles and William and Harry and Meghan because, quite simply, the royal family just don’t know what’s going to come next with Harry and Meghan.”

She continued, “We don’t know what’s going to come out in this autobiography, potentially on their Netflix series … and it is, well understandably, it’s a source of a lot of concern and a massive lack of trust.”

Nicholl shed some light on Harry and William reconciling and it doesn’t look good. “One of the things I was told by a source very close to William is that he just cannot forgive his brother,” she said.

“William simply can’t forgive [Harry], not just for his behavior and what he’s done and how he’s done it, but look at how much now rests on William,” Nicholl continued.

“He always thought that Harry would be his wingman. Now William’s doing it on his own. Thank goodness he’s got Kate by his side because together, they’re a really strong team,” she added.

