Why Prince William Will Skip His Prince of Wales Investiture Ceremony

When Queen Elizabeth II died her oldest son became King Charles III. And in his first address to the nation, the new monarch bestowed the Prince of Wales title upon his heir Prince William.

Charles has held the title since 1958 and was officially invested by the queen in 1969 during an event at Caernarfon Castle. However, it’s been reported that William will skip the traditional investiture ceremony like his father had. Here’s more on that, plus the promise William and his wife just fulfilled following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Prince William following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it leaves Westminster Abbey | James Manning- WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles proclaimed William as the new Prince of Wales during address

In his first speech following his mother’s death, King Charles spoke of William and declared: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.”

The new king added: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

BBC reported that after receiving his new title, William called First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and spoke of his “deep affection” for the country.

Kensington Palace said the prince expressed they would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people” and that “the prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales’ proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the royal family have made in years past.”

Reports that Prince William won’t have traditional investiture like his father

Prince Charles kneels before Queen Elizabeth II as she crowns him Prince of Wales during the Investiture at Caernarvon Castle | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

According to multiple outlets, “there are no plans for Prince William to receive a formal investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales. Instead, it is understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales will focus on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales.”

A royal commentator opined that another reason the prince may want to skip the investiture ceremony is because he feels it’s “inappropriate” at this time.

“It is understood there are no plans for any kind of investiture for the new Prince of Wales,” GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker said. “We remember those images from 1969, it almost looked like a mini coronation, didn’t it? In a cost of living crisis, it was perhaps seen by those in Kensington Palace and Prince William himself that it would be a bit inappropriate for a big, grand investiture at such a difficult time for so many families across the country.”

William and Kate delivered on promise to visit Wales shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile and wave to crowd as they leave church in Swansea, Wales | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales visited the country on Sept. 27 for the first time since taking up their titles, fulling their promise of visiting soon after the queen’s death.

They are familiar with Wales as they lived in Anglesey from 2010 to 2013. William and his wife undoubtedly have fond memories of their Welsh base as it’s where their oldest son, Prince George, spent the first few months of his life.

RELATED: 3 Times Prince William Lost His Cool in Public