Prince William Gives Subtle Nod To Prince Harry’s Royal Exit in Recent Mental Health Interview: ‘Something Massively Changes’

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has dwindled substantially in recent years. It’s hard to even know if the two men are on speaking terms, and the public has been left to wonder if things will ever clear up between them. Prince William recently discussed mental health in an interview on BBC Radio, and some people suspect that William’s words were a nod to his unexpected falling out with his younger brother.

Prince William recently alluded to something ‘massively’ changing in his life

For World Mental Health Day, both William and Harry are doing their own things to acknowledge the global mental health crisis. The two men are making different appearances, with Harry appearing in New York City with Meghan Markle while William and Kate did an interview on BBC Radio. During William and Kate’s interview, they discussed how changes can happen seemingly out of nowhere and impact your life greatly, and some believe William was talking about the quick fallout with Harry and Meghan.

“A lot of the work we’ve done on mental health and listening to lots of people talk about it, everyone likes a toolbox — particularly men,” William said, via Express. “A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to kind of use.”

William continued, “A lot of people don’t realize what they need until it actually comes along. You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes, and you realize you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that.”

While William didn’t outwardly express the changes he was talking about, it suggests he could be referring to things that happened in his own life. More specifically, the fallout between him and his brother that happened over the course of about a year or two.

Could Prince William and Prince Harry ever reconcile?

William and Harry’s relationship has been at a standstill ever since Harry left the royal family back in 2020. While he and William have spent brief amounts of time together, the two men have never fully sat down and worked out their issues. In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry did say that he thinks a reconciliation is possible, but he needs William and Charles to take accountability for their part in the feud. Apparently, that has not happened yet; the men still don’t get along.

Harry did attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony back in May 2023, and Charles did mention Harry and Meghan during his first speech as king. However, things between Harry and William don’t seem to be improving. It’s unclear exactly what William was referring to during his mental health interview, but it’s likely that the feud with Harry does weigh on him. William probably remembers the better times with his brother and does wish he had some of that back, even if Harry and Meghan continued to build their lives in the United States. The two men will likely be able to end the feud down the road, but they are certainly taking their sweet time doing so.