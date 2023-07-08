Prince William and his late grandfather, Prince Philip, always had a close relationship. And the future king had a silly response when he was told a story about his granddad.

Prince William was quite close with his grandfather, the late Prince Philip. Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years before he died in 2021. The queen died just about a year and a half later in 2022, and since then, William’s father, King Charles III, has stepped into the role of monarch.

William recently attended a royal engagement at the Skainos Centre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, which happened to be a place Philip had visited on a royal engagement 15 years earlier in 2008. And when someone at the event told a funny story about William’s grandfather, the prince had the perfect response.

Prince Philip and Prince William in 2006 | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince William’s response to a story about his grandfather, Prince Philip

While on a royal engagement in Northern Ireland to discuss his plans to end homelessness in the United Kingdom, William paid a visit to the Skainos Centre. According to Express, Prince Philip helped get the center built years 15 years ago due to a cheeky comment he’d made regarding funding while visiting Northern Ireland.

Per Express, a minister told William the story at the event: Philip was initially told that there were insufficient funds to build the center, but rather than accepting that answer, Philip looked at the politicians at the event and said, “Why don’t you just give them the bloody money?” It was a Methodist minister who told the story to William in June 2023, some 15 years later, and he ended it with, “There was an expletive in there but I’m not going to say that. And three weeks later the money turned up.”

And of course, William had the perfect response: “Sounds like my grandfather!” he said, laughing. William’s grandfather was an important part of his visit to the site, and he noted after the event that he’d heard plenty of “stories” about the late Prince Philip during his visit.

Prince Harry, Prince Philip, and Prince William in 2015 | Max Mumby/Pool/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William has a five-year plan to end homelessness

William recently launched his Homewards initiative, which is a plan to tackle homelessness around the United Kingdom. It was the reason for his visit to Belfast in the first place, and it’s a new charitable mission he’s started.

According to CBS, when William announced the initiative in June 2023, he said that he “first visited a homeless shelter with my mother when I was 11,” referring to the late Princess Diana. William noted that he has always been passionate about ending the homeless crisis in the United Kingdom, and this initiative will work to provide housing to those in need.

William’s Homewards project is meant to prevent homelessness before it occurs. For example, helping with after-school programs for kids so that parents can take on extra work and make more money. The initiative is quite new, but William’s plan is essentially to end homelessness in five years through his work with six “pilot locations” around the United Kingdom.

This is William’s first major charitable project since September, when his father became king and William effectively became first in line for the throne.