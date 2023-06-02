Prince William ‘Thrilled’ When Kate Middleton Steals the Limelight, But There’s 1 Aspect of Her Popularity He Doesn’t Enjoy

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, appear very secure in their personal and professional relationship. One royal commentator revealed that William is “thrilled” when Kate steals the limelight. However, there is one aspect of her popularity he doesn’t enjoy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile at a visit to the Church on the Street on January 20th, 2022, in Burnley, England | Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are each other’s biggest cheerleaders

Kate Middleton and Prince Wiliam have learned over a relationship spanning over two decades to be one another’s biggest cheerleaders. As their popularity has grown as a couple, William and Kate remain steadfast in their strength together and separately as the future monarchs of the United Kingdom.

For True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, commentator Roya Nikkhah discussed how differently William reacts to Kate’s popularity from how his father, King Charles, dealt with Princess Diana’s star power. She claims William is “comfortable” with his wife getting more attention.

“[King] Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine,” she said.

“William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine’s work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction,” she continued.

However, there is one element of his wife’s popularity that William doesn’t like. “The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement, and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there,” Nikkhah shared.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were a formidable presence at King Charles’ coronation

The couple continues to make strides in their royal roles. They understand that together, they can make even more of an impact than separately.

Nowhere was this more apparent than at King Charles’ coronation. The couple looked striking entering the venue with two of their three children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George was a coronation page, aiding his grandfather, King Charles, with his robes.

At times, the couple and their family drew even more attention than King Charles himself. However, they represented the crown by ensuring they always revered the monarch first and foremost.

After the historic event, the couple shared a slickly produced video on their social media account. They were featured front and center with their three children.

The clip and all those subsequently released show the couple moving into the digital age to connect with fans. The video featured flashes of other scenes from the coronation. It ended with a view of King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to excited onlookers.

Kate Middleton had this to say about royal life

Prince William and Kate Middleton engage in a walkabout in Ballymena town center on February 28, 2019, in Ballymena, Northern Ireland | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales shared a candid remark about royal life during an RHS Chelsea Flower Show appearance. There, students were allowed to ask her about her experiences as a royal.

The Princess of Wales told students of royal life, “You have to work hard.” She shared her comments while attending a children’s picnic during the event.

Elements of this story were previously reported by Express.