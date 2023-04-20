Prince William Vows to ‘Live and Die’ for King Charles During Coronation

Prince William will be the only senior royal with a significant role in King Charles III’s coronation. The oldest son of Charles and his late wife, Princess Diana, will stand alongside his father and perform a centuries-old tradition. William will “live and die” for the king during his ceremony. Here’s why this role is crucial to the historic event.

Prince William will play a key role in King Charles’ coronation ceremony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Hanna McKay/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William is King Charles’ heir apparent

As the eldest son in the royal line, Prince William is King Charles’ heir apparent. This is the same role Charles performed for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, throughout her 70-year reign as monarch.

William has, over the years, been shaping his future role into one more suitable to his personality. He has spent the better part of his adult life bringing attention and action to those who are struggling. This type of work is similar to that his mother, Princess Diana, championed during her role as Princess of Wales.

As his mother did for him, Charles plans to ensure that William understands the royal family on a deeper level. Together, they are working toward a more modern monarchy.

“William knows he’s going to be the king in due course, after his father, and I think that’s a process of preparation on his part in terms of being diplomatic, being considered sensible and magnanimous,” royals expert and broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti told E! News. “He just does everything he’s meant to.”

Therefore, William’s role in the coronation ceremony is critical for the monarchy. It will be the first time he publicly declares his devotion to the royal family.

Prince William will be the only duke vowing to ‘live and die’ for King Charles during his coronation

King Charles and Prince William pose for a formal portrait in Buckingham Palace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William is the only royal duke to make a public claim during the coronation ceremony to “live and die” for King Charles. His position is unique.

As King Charles’ liege man, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, will declare his support to the king with the following statement, per Royal Central. “I, William, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb, and earthly worship; and faith and truth I will bear unto you.”

The statement continues: “To live and die against all manner of folks. So help me, God,” he will state.

Homage is an ancient coronation ritual with a pledge to serve the crown. However, more than one duke typically declares his intentions at the ceremony.

There are five other royal dukes who, until Charles’ coronation twist, would have been expected to pay homage. They are Prince Edward the Duke of Kent, Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Andrew the Duke of York, Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh, and Charles’ son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex. None of those above men will have roles at the event.

Prince William’s son, Prince George, will also have an essential role in King Charles’ coronation ceremony

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been announced as one of the King’s Pages of Honor. However, he shares his duties with other handpicked members of Charles’ family, including Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandsons.

Per the royal family’s website, Prince George, eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, will be a Page of Honor. Furthermore, his role will mark a critical moment in coronation history. Along with the other pages, George is one of the first royal children to participate in a coronation.

“Throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, their majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honor. Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.”

Alongside George will be Lord Oliver Cholmondeley. He is the son of David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, King Charles’s Lord-in-Waiting, and Rose Hanbury. Master Nicholas Barclay is the grandson of Charles’ cousin, Sarah Troughton, the Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire. Subsequently, Sarah was a lady-in-waiting to the Duchess of Kent from 1990-2000.

Finally, Master Ralph Tollemache’s grandparents are Lord Timothy Tollemache, the 5th Baron Tollemache, and Lady Xa Tollemache. Consequently, the couple is close friends of Charles and Camilla. His father, Edward, is the godson of King Charles.

The queen consort’s Pages of Honor will be her grandsons. These young men include Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes. Also participating are Master Freddy Parker Bowles and Camilla’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ coronation ceremony occurs on May 6, 2023. The event happens at Westminister Abbey, the site of royal coronations for centuries.