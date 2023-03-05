Prince William’s Gesture to Kate Middleton at Recent Appearance Was ‘Groundbreaking,’ Body Language Expert Says

Prince William‘s body language toward Kate Middleton during a recent competitive moment was “groundbreaking,” according to one royal expert. The couple competed on spin bikes during a quick challenge and Kate ended up victorious over her husband — even while dressed in a skirt and heels!

Kate Middleton and Prince William | JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Body language expert looks at how the Prince William and Kate Middleton challenge played out

Body language expert Judi James looked at the competitive moment between the Prince and Princess of Wales at a spin class in Port Talbot, Wales, telling Express that Prince William’s actions were “groundbreaking.”

William and Kate visited Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre to learn about the benefits of exercise and competed against each other in a spin-off, with Kate winning the challenge.

“We can tell from their body language responses after this ‘race’ is over that both Kate and William really gave this their all,” James explained. “Both are sucking in air while showing signs of some levels of exhaustion and Will even winces with pain as he rubs the muscles of one thigh.”

The body language expert pointed out how the couple “exchange glances as they recover and the sight produces mirrored laughter.”

Both were up for the challenge, the body language expert witnessed. “During the ‘race’ we can see William appear to be trying to push himself through the pain barrier at one point and Kate lowers her head with ‘teeth-chomping’ smile to register total determination to beat her husband,” James noted.

She continued, “The couple glance across regularly to see how the other is doing, which is to self-motivate rather than offer anything like sympathy or to slow down to let the other win.”

James added, “William and Kate are famously competitive and this moment shows that authentic competitiveness in all its distilled glory.”

Prince William was a gracious loser in ‘groundbreaking’ moment, body language expert says

Although Prince William didn’t win the challenge, he was gracious about losing to his wife and appeared happy for her win. According to James, that’s a “groundbreaking” reaction compared to how King Charles handled a moment of defeat with Princess Diana.

“In terms of their relationship, this spin bike contest also illustrates something hugely important,” James said.

“When a couple can compete for earnest like this in public and where Kate can sit with her hands on her hips or placing a consoling hand on her husband’s arm as she is given the winner’s cup, we are looking at two very sound and solid egos in a very well-balanced, loving relationship,” she continued.

James added, “Kate has no qualms about showing her husband up like this in public and he looks happy to celebrate her win. For a Windsor male, this is groundbreaking stuff.”

James looked at how Diana performed a “dazzling piano piece after Charles barely managed to drag a bow across a cello” while on tour in Australia. “Charles totally ignored her” when his wife walked past him, the body language expert shared.

She added, “He was famously competitive about their levels of popularity with the public and his jealousy was said to be one more nail in the coffin of their marriage.”

Prince William looked ‘proud’ of Kate Middleton ‘rather than jealous of her,’ expert says

James said that William was clearly proud of his wife. “So for Kate to beat her husband in a spin race and to celebrate that victory while William laughs as he admits defeat, looking proud of his wife rather than jealous of her, is a powerful statement about the strength of their relationship,” the expert noted.

She added, “It will be important now but even more important when the couple take to the throne and approach the ultimate job in the firm as a balanced double-act.”

James explained that their supportive relationship will serve them well. “Kate and William should approach their royal roles in a way that allows each to shine in the spotlight with the encouragement and admiration of the other,” she said.

