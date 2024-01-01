A video is circulating of several moments between the Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth including the day he marked the first anniversary of her death.

Members of the royal family don’t show much raw emotion in public as they have adopted the “stiff upper lip” policy.

When Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, the family mourned as millions of people around the world watched. One year later, when the royals marked the first anniversary of the queen’s death, so many eyes were them them again and cameras captured a look of sadness and grief on Prince William‘s face. Here’s the video going viral on social media of the Prince of Wales’ heartbreaking look as he stood in front of a photo of his late grandmother.

Clip shows raw emotion on Prince William’s face when he sees a photo of Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and others royals walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The 32-second clip uploaded to TikTok is simply titled “Granny.” It begins with William and his wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) staring at a framed picture of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, 2023, when they marked a year since her passing during a service at St. Davids Cathedral in Wales.

The video then cuts to a montage of clips of William and his grandmother throughout her life. So far it has more than 39,000 views and over 4,700 likes. It also has dozens of comments with many posting crying and broken heart emojis after seeing William looking upset.

Others discussed the special relationship the prince and the queen had as one person pointed out: “She was so young when she became queen. She had been preparing William ever since.”

And another wrote: “Isn’t it crazy [to] think he’s lost basically the 2 most important women [in] his life.”

Prince William’s touching tribute to his grandmother when she died

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II prior to kick off of the UEFA Nations League following her death on Sept. 8, 2022 | Chris Ricco – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Several members of the family released statements shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death including Prince William who paid tribute to his “Grannie” writing: “The world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of the queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives. She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real. I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me … My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary queen.”