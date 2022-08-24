Prince William’s New York Visit Potentially ‘Boiling Point’ With Prince Harry, Commentator Says

TL;DR:

Prince William’s headed to New York in September 2022. But the Duke of Cambridge’s trip may, according to a royal commentator and expert, make things more complicated with Prince Harry. The reason being the Duke of Sussex embarked on a similar trip in July 2022.

Prince Harry gave a New York speech, now Prince William is doing the same

William’s upcoming trip across the pond echoes Harry’s own trip to New York. On July 18, Harry (and Meghan Markle) traveled to New York City, New York.

During a United Nations session to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, Harry gave a keynote speech. He touched on Mandela’s legacy, constitutional rights, and the environment, among other topics. Harry also referenced a photo of his late mother, Princess Diana, with Mandela.

Now it seems William’s New York trip on Sept. 21 will look similar. William is set to speaking at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. It will mark the countdown to the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, scheduled for Dec. 2022 in Boston, Mass.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser pointed out the similarities between William’s New York trip and Harry’s in the New Zealand Herald.

“Making keynote speeches about the environment? Buddying up to American philanthropic powerhouses? Swanning about the UN? This is exactly the turf that Harry and Meghan have been trying, not particularly successfully, to carve out as their own,” she said.

Royal expert says the Prince William New York visit may ‘inflame family tensions further’

Elser continued, saying William’s New York trip has the potential to create even more tension. “That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further,” she said.

“Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother’s toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry’s bare feet,” she added.

“Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?” Elser asked.

Describing it as feeling “highly combustible,” Elser pointed out there’s still much more to be seen before the year’s end. Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries has yet to air. Additionally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to travel to Boston, Mass., for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Prince Harry might be a factor in the U.S. visits

Although at least one commentator has dismissed the idea that William will see Harry when he’s in the U.S., another has speculated Harry might have something to do with William’s stateside visits.

Finding Freedom co-author and royal expert Omid Scobie said in a July 2022 Yahoo! News column he wondered if a “little competitiveness” with Harry might be “in the mix” of reasons for the U.S. visits.

